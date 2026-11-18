East Timorese citizens can apply for Portuguese nationality through 3 separate pathways depending on their date of birth

The required documents differ significantly across the 3 groups, with some applicants needing baptismal records from their parents

Applications can be submitted at the Portuguese consular post in Dili or at the Central Registry Office in Lisbon

East Timorese citizens have a pathway to Portuguese nationality, and the documents they need to gather depend entirely on when they were born.

According to Portugal's Instituto dos Registos e Notariado, updated on October 16, 2026, the requirements are split into three distinct groups based on date of birth.

Portugal lists three conditions for free citizenship. Photo credit: Image by Ramesh Thadani/ Getty Images, ECO SAPO.

Source: UGC

Documents Required for Those Born on or Before October 7, 1981

Timorese citizens born on or before October 7, 1981 must submit either a signed request from the applicant or an official letter issued by the Portuguese consular post in Dili.

They must also provide a certified and legalised copy of their own baptismal certificate, along with certified and legalised copies of two identification documents, specifically a valid passport and an identity card. Applications in this group are free of charge.

What Applicants Born Between October 8, 1981 and May 19, 2002 Must Provide

For those born between October 8, 1981 and May 19, 2002, the requirements build on the first group.

Applicants must submit the same signed request or official consular letter, their own certified and legalised baptismal certificate, and certified and legalised copies of their passport and identity card.

In addition, they must include certified and legalised copies of their parents' baptismal records.

One important caution applies here: typed baptismal certificates are not acceptable. The official guidance states that typed certificates cannot be used to verify the individuals involved in a registration or confirm their signatures. This group also applies free of charge.

Conditions for Applicants Born on or After May 20, 2002

The third group covers those born on or after May 20, 2002, and the rules here differ from the other two.

Rather than a baptismal certificate, applicants in this group must submit a certified and legalised copy of their birth certificate, along with certified and legalised copies of their passport and identity card.

The form required must be fully completed and signed, with signature verification done in person.

For applicants under 18, the parents carry out this verification. For those aged 18 or older, the applicant signs and verifies the form themselves.

There is also a parental eligibility condition for this group. To qualify, the applicant's father or mother must have their own birth recorded in Portugal.

Applications for those under 18 in this group are free, while applicants aged 18 and older are required to pay 175 euros.

All applications must be submitted at the Portuguese consular post in Dili, East Timor. Those applying from within Portugal can visit the Central Registry Office in Lisbon by prior appointment or submit their documents by post.

Applications submitted in Portugal are forwarded to the consulate in Dili for local verification and remain on hold until confirmation is received.

Portugal publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's government published the minimum legal residence periods required before foreigners can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The required years of residence differ depending on a foreigner's nationality, with some groups facing a significantly longer wait than others.

Source: Legit.ng