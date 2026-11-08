The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs clarified how the NERSI ₦50,000 grant works, warning Nigerians against fraud

Beneficiaries will be selected automatically from the National Social Register, with no application or registration required

Five approved payment platforms will notify selected Nigerians by SMS, with a dedicated helpline set up for complaints

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has addressed six common questions surrounding the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a federal government programme giving ₦50,000 grants to vulnerable Nigerians struggling with the high cost of living.

The clarification, signed by Kingsley O. Onuoha on behalf of the director of information and public relations, was issued to counter misinformation and guide eligible Nigerians on how the scheme works.

The federal government explains how beneficiaries will receive the NERSI ₦50,000 grant. Photo: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool, Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

FG's N50k Grant: Who Qualifies and How Selection Works

According to the Ministry, beneficiaries are drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records, using established poverty and vulnerability criteria. The selection covers all six geopolitical zones and is fully automated, meaning no individual, government official, or agent can influence who is chosen. There is no application form to fill or registration process to complete, and nobody can pay their way into the programme.

Each selected beneficiary receives the full ₦50,000 as a grant, not a loan, with no deductions and no repayment obligation.

How Beneficiaries Will Receive the Money

Selected recipients will get an SMS notification from one of five authorised digital financial service providers. The message will include instructions on how to accept the support, which may involve replying "YES" or dialling a USSD code to confirm consent.

The five approved platforms and their USSD codes are:

1. ALAT by Wema Bank — \*94523#

2. MoMo PSB — \*671\*0#

3. NairaGram — \*72600#

4. OPay — \*955\*20#

5. Moniepoint — \*5573\*27#

Once a beneficiary gives consent, the ₦50,000 is credited directly to their mobile wallet. The Ministry noted that the USSD service works without a smartphone or internet connection.

Fraud Warning and Official Helpline

The Ministry warned Nigerians to be on guard against scammers exploiting the scheme. Beneficiaries must not pay any fee, click on unverified links, or register through any agent. Genuine notifications will only come from the five listed payment providers.

Nigerians are also advised never to share their PIN, One-Time Password (OTP), or Bank Verification Number (BVN) with anyone. The Ministry said anyone demanding money in exchange for the grant is attempting fraud.

For complaints or enquiries, beneficiaries can reach the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222.

The Ministry said the intervention aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and will be delivered with transparency and accountability.

BOI Launches Loan Scheme

In related development, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government says it hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng