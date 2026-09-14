Did Terrorists Attack Asaba Airport? Police Finally Speak

The Airport Police Command said reports of a terrorist attack or security breach at Asaba International Airport circulating on social media were false

Security activities seen at the airport on September 10, 2026, were part of a planned simulation exercise coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser

The exercise tested response mechanisms, communication channels, and inter-agency coordination among security and emergency-response agencies

The Airport Police Command has dismissed reports of a terrorist attack at Asaba International Airport as false, saying the security activities that drew public attention on Thursday, September 10, 2026, were part of an authorised drill.

The command said the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) coordinated the simulation exercise, which was designed to test the preparedness and response capabilities of relevant security and emergency agencies operating within the airport environment.

Did Terrorist Attack Asaba Airport? Police Finally Speak

Source: UGC

What the drill involved

Security personnel and other stakeholders were deployed to recreate a simulated security incident inside the airport. The exercise assessed existing response mechanisms, communication channels, command and control structures, and how effectively participating agencies could react to a potential security emergency.

The command described the activity as controlled and fully authorised, cautioning that it should not be interpreted as an actual attack or invasion of the airport.

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Public urged to stop spreading false reports

ASP Mohammed Adeola, Police Public Relations Officer of the Airport Police Command in Ikeja, Lagos, issued the clarification on September 14, 2026, urging travellers and members of the public to disregard what he called a false narrative.

He warned against sharing unverified information that could trigger unnecessary fear and panic among airport users.

Adeola added that the security situation at the airport remains under control and that all relevant agencies are committed to keeping passengers, staff, and airport facilities safe.

The public was encouraged to rely only on verified information from authorised government and security sources.

Source: Legit.ng