A coalition of northern political leaders has formed Arewa for Asiwaju, a mobilisation platform targeting all 19 northern states and the FCT ahead of 2027

Former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau will chair the 14-member Board of Trustees, with former Plateau governor Simon Lalong serving as one of two deputies

The group has appointed state coordinators across the North and named Ali Nuhu to lead its Creative and Entertainment Industry directorate

A coalition of northern political heavyweights has concluded plans to launch a structured political mobilisation platform called Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), designed to campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made in a signed statement by Edwin Olofu, Head of Media Relations for A4A, dated September 15, 2026.

Ali Nuhu will lead the Creative and Entertainment Industry directorate. Photo credit: @PeterObi/Kola Sulaiman/@atiku

Source: UGC

The group says a formal unveiling is expected in Abuja within days, with zonal and state inaugurations to follow.

Shekarau to chair 14-member board of trustees

At the top of the movement sits a 14-member Board of Trustees (BOT) made up of former governors, serving senators and ex-ministers. Former Kano State governor and one-time Minister of Education, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, will serve as BOT chairman.

He will be deputised by former Yobe State governor and current Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, and former Plateau State governor and serving Senator representing Plateau South, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong. Other BOT members include Alh.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Senator Joshua Dariye, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former governors Isa Yuguda, Rev. Jolly Nyame, Yahaya Adoza Bello and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Haj. Aishatu Dukku and Haj. Binta Ibrahim. Badaru Abubakar will also serve as BOT Secretary, assisted by Engr. Abubakar Gambo.

National directorate and state coordinators

Former governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar will double as Director General of the National Directorate, responsible for coordinating campaign strategy and overseeing all chapters.

Three Deputy National Coordinators will support him: former governor Barr. Ibrahim Shema for the North-West, former governor Yahaya Bello for the North-Central, and Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas for the North-East.

The movement has set up multiple operational directorates covering finance, logistics, communications, youth affairs, religious community outreach, women mobilisation, traditional institutions, and academic and student affairs, among others.

Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu is named to head the Creative and Entertainment Industry directorate, while Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman will serve as the platform's Secretary.

To anchor the grassroots push, A4A has named state coordinators across all 19 northern states and the FCT. They include Hon. Emmanuel Jime for Benue, Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel for Jigawa, H.E. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo for Kano, Prof. Mohammed Yahaya Kuta for Niger, and Hon. Shitu Mohammed Kabir for the FCT, among others.

The A4A describes itself as the organised northern vanguard for President Tinubu's re-election bid, with its structure stretching from the national level down to individual state chapters.

New group moves to mobilise for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported noted that a new political network, the Renewed Hope Labourers Network (RHOLAN), was launched to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The organisation, which is headquartered in the Federal Capital Territory, describes itself as a cross-party platform of politicians and activists who support Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng