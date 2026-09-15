Landmark University published its approved 2026/2027 tuition fees, joining other private institutions that have released their fee schedules

The released fees cover all courses available at the institution, with amounts varying depending on the programme of study

Legit.ng breaks down the school fees for three courses, including Accounting, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Microbiology

Landmark University has released its approved tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, joining a growing list of private institutions such as Redeemer's University and Babcock University that have published their fee schedules for prospective and returning students.

The fees released by the institution cover all programmes offered on campus, with costs varying by course.

Landmark University announces 2026/2027 approved fees. Photo Source: Facebook/Landmark University

Source: Getty Images

Landmark University school fees for 2026/2027

Below are the approved fees for three programmes:

1. Accounting — ₦1,273,744.00

2. Electrical and Electronics Engineering — ₦1,359,544.00

3. Microbiology — ₦1,182,400.00

How Landmark University fees compare across programmes

Among the three courses highlighted, Electrical and Electronics Engineering carries the highest tuition at ₦1,359,544.00, reflecting the resource-intensive nature of engineering programmes. Accounting comes in at ₦1,273,744.00, while Microbiology is the most affordable of the three at ₦1,182,400.00.

The figures give students and their families a clearer picture of what to budget ahead of the new academic year. The full fee schedule, which covers all available courses at Landmark University, has been officially approved by the institution for the 2026/2027 session.

Redeemer's University publishes school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had released the approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session for Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering students.

The fees differ depending on the level of study. Law had the highest fee among the three courses, with 200-level students paying N3,037,500, while Biochemistry had the lowest fee based on the figures listed.

Source: Legit.ng