Australia's Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) grants foreigners the right to work in any industry while funding their stay in the country

Holders of the visa can study for up to four months and travel in and out of Australia multiple times within their 12-month stay

The visa also opens a pathway to a second Work and Holiday visa for those who complete three months of specified work

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a detailed breakdown of what foreigners are entitled to do when they hold a Work and Holiday visa under subclass 462.

Their entitlements cover work rights, study limits, travel flexibility, and the conditions of stay.

Australia lists 4 key benefits for foreigners with Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Benefits of Australia Work and Holiday Visa

1. Get employment

The subclass 462 Work and Holiday visa permits holders to take up short-term employment in Australia to help cover the cost of their travels. There are no restrictions on the type of work a holder may take up, though they are generally limited to working for the same employer for no more than six months. The Australian government advises that anyone whose primary reason for being in the country is employment should instead apply for a dedicated work visa.

2. Study opportunity

On the study front, holders may enrol in courses for up to four months, which equals 17 weeks. Those who intend to make study the main focus of their time in Australia are encouraged to apply for a Student visa rather than rely on this provision.

3. Travel privileges

Travel in and out of Australia is unrestricted for the duration of the visa, meaning holders can leave and return as many times as they wish within the 12-month period.

4. Path to second Visa

One of the more significant features of the subclass 462 visa is the pathway it offers to an extended stay. Holders who complete three months of specified work under subclass 462 conditions become eligible to apply for a second Work and Holiday visa, giving them an opportunity to remain in Australia for an additional year.

Australia Work and Holiday visa: Conditions to note

The visa is temporary and must be activated by entering Australia within 12 months of the date it is granted. Once a holder enters the country, the 12-month stay period begins from that entry date. The government has made clear that this entry window will not be extended or deferred under any circumstances.

Holders with dual citizenship must enter Australia using the passport that is linked to their Work and Holiday visa grant. Notably, if a holder applies for and is granted a separate visa after receiving their subclass 462 — such as an eVisitor (subclass 651) visa — the Work and Holiday visa ceases on the date the new visa is issued, and with it, all associated work rights.

Anyone who finds themselves in that situation and subsequently enters Australia on the replacement visa will not be able to apply for another first Work and Holiday visa while in Australia.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng