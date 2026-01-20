The Nigerian government is ready to train Nigerian youths to apply for the 3MTT NextGen Fellowship before deadline

The programme will teach software development, AI, data science, UI/UX, cloud computing, cybersecurity among others

Successful applicants will also gain real-world experience, join national innovation challenges, access externships, job placement support, and earn certificates and digital badges

The Federal Government (FG) has called on Nigerian youths to register for the 3MTT NextGen Fellowship, a flagship program aimed at equipping young people with in-demand digital skills.

Powered by the Airtel Africa Foundation, the program is part of a broader initiative to develop a future-ready workforce for Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem.

Registration for Cohort 4 is now open but closing soon on January 31, with no extensions planned. Interested applicants can secure their spot by visiting nextgen.3mttnigeria.com. The fellowship is free and provides a structured, hands-on learning experience for participants across Nigeria.

NextGen what to know

A statement on the 3MTT website rads:

"The NextGen Fellowship focuses on project-based learning, hackathons, mentorship from industry experts, and practical experience through externships and job placement support. Participants also have the opportunity to compete in national innovation challenges and earn certificates and digital badges to showcase their skills.

"Applicants will gain training in key technology areas, including software development, data science, UI/UX design, cloud computing, product management, cybersecurity, and AI & machine learning. Selected fellows join a vibrant national tech community, receive guidance from top professionals, and gain exposure to real-world projects that enhance employability."

The registration and selection process is simple and consists of three steps:

Register online at nextgen.3mttnigeria.com. Complete foundational courses to prepare for the entry assessment. Build practical digital skills through mentorship, projects, and innovation challenges.

How to apply

The fellowship is open to new applicants as well as returning community members who were not admitted or could not complete previous cohorts. Once the assessments and foundational courses are completed, the 3MTT team reviews entries and selects participants for official induction into the program.

Through initiatives like the NextGen Fellowship, the FG and 3MTT aim to provide Nigerian youths with the digital skills, experience, and professional networks needed to thrive in a global tech-driven economy.

Youths across the country are encouraged to act fast, as spots in the program are limited. For registration and more information, visit nextgen.3mttnigeria.com.

