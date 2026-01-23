Air Peace is hiring new captains as it strengthens its fleet and ensures top safety and passenger experience

Interested candidates are required to have at least 5,000 total flight hours, including 500 on type

There are several perks for the job, which include free local, regional, and international travel

Air Peace, one of Nigeria's largest carriers, has announced job openings for Captains as it seeks to expand its fleet and provide passengers with the best flying experience.

The new roles are for Captains to fly the E190/195, B737, B777, and E145 new aircraft.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the airline said applicants must have a minimum of 5,000 total flight hours, including at least 500 hours on type, to qualify.

Air Peace said about working for the company:

" We recruit employees who are driven, have the team spirit and share our values. We foster a supportive and productive work place and strive to provide an environment where personal and professional growth and career objectives are developed and achieved.

"At the heart of everything we do is our unrelenting drive to provide better customer experiences.

"You will work with some of the finest Pilots, Engineers, Ground Operations and support staff. Our employees are committed to changing how Business works and have a positive can do attitude. We think globally, stand outside the box and see our workmates as friends

We aspire to become a dependable employer that offers its employees opportunities, relevant trainings and a safe working environment

At Air Peace Limited, You have the opportunity to advance your career beyond your imagination."

Benefits for successful applicants

According to the airline, successful candidates for the captain's roles will enjoy an attractive benefits package designed to support professional growth and employee welfare.

Benefits include medical coverage for individuals, per diem allowances for out-station duties, sector pay for every landing, and beneficiary tickets for local, regional, and international travel.

How to apply for Air Peace jobs

The airline said qualified candidates should send their CVs to careers@flyairpeace.com, clearly indicating the aircraft type in the email subject line.

Location: Lagos, Nigeria Deadline: 20th February 2026

