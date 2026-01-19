How long does it take to get an international passport in Nigeria? In Nigeria, getting an international passport usually takes 3 weeks for renewal and 6 weeks for a fresh passport after biometrics. Costs range from ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 and applications are completed on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) portal, followed by biometric capture at an immigration office.

A Nigerian international passport usually takes 3 to 6 weeks to process after biometric capture. Photo: @nigerianimmigrationservice on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In Nigeria, getting an international passport typically takes 3–6 weeks after successful biometric capture, depending on the passport office and demand.

after successful biometric capture, depending on the passport office and demand. Passport costs vary by validity period and number of pages , with recent reports citing new fees around ₦100,000-₦200,000 for standard applications in Nigeria.

, with recent reports citing new fees around for standard applications in Nigeria. The application process involves submitting an online application through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) website and undergoing biometric capture at an authorised office .

and . A National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory for all applicants.

How long does it take to get an international passport in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, a new passport typically takes about 6 weeks, while a renewal usually takes around 3 weeks, after biometric capture, provided there are no issues with documentation or data verification. However, as reported by News Central TV, following recent government reforms, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed that applicants may now receive their passports within one week of enrolment in some cases.

A young man wearing holding a passport. Photo: Bill Uko

According to the Nigerian Consulate in New York, for applications made outside Nigeria, the average time to receive a Nigerian passport is up to 12 weeks after biometric enrolment. This applies only if the application is complete and there are no issues, such as data corrections or problems with NIN details.

How much will it cost me to get an international passport in Nigeria?

As of 2026, the official costs for obtaining a Nigerian international passport have increased following a review by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) that took effect on 1 September 2025.

The increase applies only to applications made within Nigeria, as the NIS has confirmed that passport fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged. Below is an overview of the costs:

Passport type Validity Pages Fee Diaspora fee Standard Passport 5 years 32 pages ₦100,000 $150 Standard Passport 10 years 64 pages ₦200,000 $230

Previously, as of September 2024, the 32-page passport with a five-year validity cost ₦35,000, while the 64-page passport with a ten-year validity was priced at ₦70,000.

What documents do I need to get my international passport in Nigeria?

To apply for an international passport in Nigeria, you must meet certain requirements set by the Nigeria Immigration Service. Having the requirements for an international passport ready will help make the application process smoother and faster. They include:

A letter of identification from the Local Government or State of Origin or residence, or a National Identity Card; alternatively, a letter of introduction for government employees confirming Nigerian citizenship and stating the service number, length of service, and designation/rank. The letter must be accompanied by a valid staff identity card.

Nigerian citizens, by registration, must provide a certificate of registration duly issued by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nigerian citizens by naturalisation must provide a certificate of naturalisation duly issued by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Birth Certificate or data page of previous passport as evidence of age.

Completed passport application form and 2 passport-sized photographs (passport photographs endorsed at the back by the Guarantor).

Completed Guarantors’ form duly signed by a Commissioner for Oaths, attached with a photocopy of the Data page of the Guarantor’s Nigerian e-Passport and one passport-sized photograph of the Guarantor.

Marriage certificate, where applicable.

Acknowledgement slip and evidence of payment.

Complete the form on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) website.

A National Identification Number (NIN).

International passport of a citizen of Nigeria on a dark concrete background, international travel. Photo: Dmytro Chernykov

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for minors (under 18)

Below are the basic documents and conditions required when applying for a Nigerian international passport for minors (under 18 years old).

A letter of consent signed by one or both parents is required, depending on the passport office or embassy.

A birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission (NPC) is required for children born in Nigeria.

A photocopy of the Nigerian passport data page of the consenting parent or parents must be provided.

The printed online application form, payment receipt, and acknowledgement slip must be submitted.

One passport photograph endorsed at the back by the consenting parent is required.

Minors under 16 years old generally do not need a guarantor’s form.

Evidence of Nigerian citizenship of parent(s).

Requirements for international passport renewal

Below are the basic documents required to renew a Nigerian international passport.

A valid National Identification Number (NIN) is required to verify and update your records.

You must present your most recently issued passport along with a photocopy of its data page.

The printed online application form, payment receipt, and acknowledgement slip must be submitted.

Two recent colour passport photographs are required for the renewal application.

How to apply for an international passport in Nigeria

You can apply for a Nigerian international passport online through the official Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) portal. The process involves filling out an online form, paying, booking an appointment, and completing biometric capture at an immigration office. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide on how to apply for an international passport online:

Nigeria Immigration Service Passport application page. Photo: passport.immigration.gov.ng

Visit the official Nigeria Immigration Service Passport portal. Create an account with a valid email address or log in if you already have one. Select 'Fresh Passport Application' or 'Passport Renewal' on your dashboard, depending on your needs. Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) and complete the online application form with your personal details, including date of birth, NIN, and contact information. Upload the required supporting documents and an ICAO-compliant passport photograph. Choose your preferred passport type, validity period, and passport office for biometric capture. Review your information carefully and submit your application. Pay the passport fee online using your debit card and print the payment receipt and application slip. Book a biometric appointment and visit the selected passport office on the scheduled date for biometric capture. After cadata capture, wait for processing and return to collect your passport when you are notified by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

How to check the Nigerian passport application status

To check the status of your Nigerian passport application, you can use the official Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) tracking portal or the passport application portal. Here is how to do it:

Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Application tracking page. Photo: passport.immigration.gov.ng

Visit the Nigeria Immigration Service portal.

Navigate to the NIS Passport Application tracking page.

Provide your application number (or reference number) and date of birth in the designated fields.

Click the button to search or check your status.

The portal shows production stages, with updates indicating when your passport is produced and ready for collection or courier.

When the Production segment of the Passport Application Status shows Passport Issued and every segment is ticked, then track your self-addressed return envelope with your USPS Tracking Number to know the location of your Nigerian Passport.

How much is 5 years international passport in Nigeria?

The official fee for a 32-page international passport with 5-year validity is currently ₦100,000. There is also a 64-page version with 5-year validity, which reportedly costs ₦100,000 as well.

A woman holding a passport. Photo: Mariia Vitkovska

How much is the renewal of an international passport in Nigeria?

The cost for renewal is usually the same as a fresh application, with the 32-page (5-year) passport at ₦100,000 and the 64-page (10-year) passport at ₦200,000. Replacement of lost or damaged passports may incur extra administrative fees or penalties.

How long is the fastest way to get a passport?

The fastest official method is through the Automated Passport Application Process, which aims for a one-week (7 business days) turnaround after biometric capture. For Nigerians visiting from abroad, a dedicated fast-track system at major airports can ensure renewal in 2 weeks.

What to wear for an international passport capturing in Nigeria?

For international passport capturing, you must wear modest clothing that contrasts with the mandatory white background. Also, ensure your face is fully visible and free of glasses, headwear, or distracting accessories.

Where can I get an international passport in Nigeria?

You can get an international passport in Nigeria by applying online through the Nigeria Immigration Service portal and attending a biometric capture at any official NIS passport office or state command location.

Understanding how long does it take to get an international passport in Nigeria helps you plan better and manage expectations from the start. By following the official procedure and preparing your documents early, you can minimise delays and extra costs. With the right guidance, the entire passport application process becomes clearer and more efficient.

