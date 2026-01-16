Nigeria's international travel surged to 2.1 million departures in 2023 amid changing immigration rules

Nigeria’s travel landscape hit a turning point in 2026. Despite tighter and constantly shifting immigration rules worldwide, more Nigerians are travelling abroad for work, study, business, and leisure.

Data from the International Air Transport Association shows that international air travel from Nigeria reached about 2.1 million passenger departures in 2023, a figure that has continued to influence airline capacity and route expansion.

Nigerian passport gains new ground amid new global index. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

This renewed mobility aligns with findings from the World Travel and Tourism Council Economic Impact Report 2024, which points to a strong global rebound in travel demand.

United Kingdom: Higher costs, stricter checks

For many Nigerians, international travel is no longer a luxury. It has become central to career growth, education, and lifestyle aspirations.

As the Nigerian passport records modest improvements in global mobility rankings, understanding visa rules has become more important than ever. Below is a clear guide to visa requirements for destinations most travelled to by Nigerians, based on IATA and WTTC trends.

The UK remains one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians, especially for education, business, and family visits. Nigerians still require a Standard Visitor Visa for tourism or business travel.

Visa fees remain high, with added biometric and service charges through approved visa centres.

Processing timelines typically range from three to six weeks, though priority services are available at a higher cost. Applicants are advised to rely only on official UK government websites and authorised centres to avoid scams.

Ghana: Visa-free but not rule-free

Under the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Nigerian passport holders do not need a visa to enter Ghana.

This continues to make Ghana one of the easiest and most affordable destinations for Nigerians in 2026.

However, travelers must still carry a valid passport, proof of accommodation, and evidence of sufficient funds. Immigration officers may also request a return ticket at the point of entry.

Canada: Tighter controls for 2026

Canada remains attractive for Nigerians, particularly students and skilled workers.

However, 2026 has brought stricter caps on international students as the government seeks to ease housing and infrastructure pressure.

Visitor visa applications now face closer scrutiny, longer processing times, and stricter proof of ties to Nigeria.

Biometric fees and service charges still apply, and applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance.

United States: A more restricted landscape

For short-term travel, Nigerians typically apply for the B-1/B-2 visitor visa. In 2026, the US visa environment has become significantly more restrictive.

Following Presidential Proclamation 10998 and the expansion of the Visa Bond Pilot Program, visa issuance for Nigerians faces tighter controls.

New applicants are experiencing longer wait times, higher refusal rates, and additional financial requirements, according to a report by TechCabal.

South Africa: Mandatory visa via VFS or e-visa

Nigeria is not on South Africa’s visa-exempt list. All Nigerian travellers must apply through VFS Global centres or the official e-Visa portal.

Applicants are required to submit biometrics, proof of accommodation, financial statements, and travel insurance. Processing times typically range from 10 to 20 working days.

Ethiopia: Transit hub with new rules

Ethiopia remains a key aviation hub for Nigerians, with Addis Ababa serving as a major transit point to Europe, Asia, and North America. However, the visa-on-arrival has been suspended for Nigerians.

Nigerian passport ranks higher as travel rules changes globally. Details in comments.

Source: Facebook

Travellers must now secure an e-visa or embassy-issued visa before departure, even for short stays.

As the Nigerian passport gains gradual strength, preparation remains the real currency of global mobility in 2026. Knowing the rules is no longer optional. It is the difference between a smooth journey and a cancelled trip.

