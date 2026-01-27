The federal government has reopened the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) portal for application

The programme gives Nigerian graduates a chance to learn hands-on skills for 12-month and get paid

Successful applicants will earn a monthly stipend of N150,000 while working as an intern in a reputable organisation

The federal government is once again inviting youths to apply for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) a12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

In a statement released on X, the NJFP officials said that said the programme will offer successful applicants a real workplace experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

Programme officials noted that applicants who previously submitted applications have been advised that they do not need to reapply, as earlier submissions remain valid under the new phase of the programme.

The message reads:

"If you’re interested in gaining real workplace experience, building professional skills and accessing meaningful opportunities, now is the time to stay informed. Please note that applicants who have previously applied do not need to submit a new application."

The organisers also urged prospective fellows to direct all enquiries and complaints to the programme’s customer service team for prompt assistance.

What is the aim of NJFP 2.0?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme was launched to support graduates transitioning from school to work, serving as a bridge between academic training and practical employment opportunities in the Nigerian economy.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the Nigerian government to tackle youth unemployment and enhance employability through structured work placements.

Each selected fellow will receive a N150,000 monthly stipend throughout the 12-month duration of the internship.

Requirements to apply for NJFP

Applicants for the NJFP must be Nigerians aged 30 or below who are currently unemployed.

Also must hold a bachelor’s degree or HND in any field, obtained from 2022 onward, with at least a Second Class Lower for degree holders or Upper Credit (minimum 3.00) for HND holders.

There is also expectation that candidates must have completed the NYSC programme or possess a valid exemption certificate, and be able to demonstrate dedication to their career goals.

Snapshot of documents needed

Applicants must upload the following documents during the application process:

Notarised bachelor’s degree or HND certificate

NYSC discharge certificate or exemption letter

Curriculum vitae (CV)

National Identification Number (NIN) slip

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

NJFP application process and assessment stages

Complete the online application form

Take a computer-based aptitude test

Undergo a psychometric assessment

Submit a short video explaining “Why you are the ideal NJFP Fellow” (must not exceed 60 seconds or 10MB)

Technical requirements for NJFP portal access

To ensure a smooth application experience, candidates must have access to at least one of the following devices:

Smartphone (Recommended)

• OS: Android 8.0+ or iOS 12+

• RAM: Minimum 2GB (4GB recommended)

• Storage: At least 500MB free

• Display: Minimum 5-inch, 720p resolution

Laptop/Desktop (Optional)

• Processor: Intel i3 or equivalent and above

• RAM: Minimum 4GB

• Storage: 10GB free space

• OS: Windows 10+, macOS 10.14+, or Linux Ubuntu 18.04+

Browser compatibility

• Google Chrome (v90+)

• Mozilla Firefox (v85+)

• Microsoft Edge (v90+)

• Safari (v13+)

• Opera Mini (latest version)

Network and security

• Supported networks: 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi

• Two-factor authentication (2FA) is recommended

• Devices must have updated security patches

• Users on shared devices must log out after use

The NJFP portal is optimised for mobile-first access and will adapt to low-resolution devices, ensuring accessibility for the majority of applicants who rely on smartphones.

Interested persons can apply using this link.

