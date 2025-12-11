How to upgrade my UBA account limit and what documents you'll need

You can upgrade your UBA account limit through the UBA mobile app or by visiting a UBA business office for higher limits. The documents required at the UBA branch include your valid ID, a recent utility bill, and proof of income. The required documents depend on whether you are raising your transfer limit or upgrading your account.

Key takeaways

You can upgrade your UBA account limit in Nigeria primarily through the UBA mobile app, which allows you to increase your transaction limits without visiting a physical branch .

. For higher limits, like up to 5 million or 10 million, you will need to sign an indemnity form at the branch for your Secure Pass.

for your Secure Pass. The required documents may include a valid government-issued ID, proof of income and proof of address.

How to upgrade my UBA account limit?

You can increase your UBA account limit in Nigeria primarily through the UBA mobile banking app or by visiting a branch, where you will need to provide the necessary documentation for a full account upgrade. The specific documents required depend on the account type and the desired increase amount.

The process for increasing limits depends on whether you are adjusting your daily transaction limit within your current account tier or upgrading the account tier itself.

Increasing transaction limits (within the same tier)

For a quick increase in your daily transaction limit, the UBA Mobile App is the most convenient option. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to upgrade your UBA account limit online:

Log in to your UBA Mobile App using your username and password, and click on "More".

2. Click on "Products and Services".

3. Click on "Modify Transfer Limit"

4. Enter your preferred limit and submit the request.

5. Agree to the indemnity terms and conditions.

6. Authorise using a secure pass code or token.

7. After completing the process, the app will confirm that your daily transaction limit has been successfully increased.

UBA representatives suggest increasing the limit immediately after enrolment to avoid future branch visits. The limits can be increased significantly, for example, from a default of ₦20,000 on a savings account to ₦5,000,000, or from ₦200,000 on a current account to ₦10,000,000.

Upgrading account tier (to increase overall limits)

Upgrading your account tier increases your overall limits, including your maximum balance and single-deposit limits, which are set by CBN rules for each tier. To move from a Tier 1 account to Tier 2 or Tier 3, you need to update your information and submit the required documents at any UBA branch.

To upgrade your account tier and associated limits, UBA will require updated KYC documents to comply with regulatory requirements:

A valid means of identification: This could include your National ID card, Driving Licence, International Passport, or Voter's Card.

This could include your National ID card, Driving Licence, International Passport, or Voter's Card. Bank Verification Number (BVN): This is a mandatory requirement for all account upgrades and linkage.

This is a mandatory requirement for all account upgrades and linkage. Proof of address: A utility bill (e.g., electricity bill) or a valid rent agreement might be needed.

A utility bill (e.g., electricity bill) or a valid rent agreement might be needed. Passport photograph: A recent passport-sized photograph may be requested.

A recent passport-sized photograph may be requested. Proof of income: Documents such as recent payslips, an employment letter, tax returns, or bank statements that support the need for a higher limit may be required.

While limits can vary by bank product and central bank regulations, a basic (Tier 1) savings account often has a maximum single deposit of around ₦50,000 and a maximum cumulative balance of ₦300,000.

UBA customer care number

You can contact UBA customer service for any enquiries using the contacts below.

Phone number : +234 700 225 5822

: +234 700 225 5822 Email : cfc@ubagroup.com

: cfc@ubagroup.com Social media: Instagram, Facebook

How do I upgrade my UBA savings account limit?

To upgrade your UBA savings account limit, you can use the UBA mobile app for basic limit increases, but for higher limits, such as up to ₦5 million per day, you will need to visit a UBA business office to fill out an indemnity form.

How much is the UBA savings account limit?

UBA savings account limits in Nigeria vary by account type. Tier 1 (Lite) accounts allow a maximum deposit of ₦50,000 per transaction and a maximum balance of ₦300,000. Tier 3 and Diaspora accounts have no limits on deposits or overall account balance.

What is the daily limit for UBA transfer?

The daily transfer limit for UBA in Nigeria ranges from ₦100,000 to ₦10,000,000, depending on the channel you use, such as UBA USSD or the mobile app, and your level of authentication, like SMS OTP or a secure token.

What is the UBA mobile transfer limit?

The maximum transfer limit on the mobile app is 200,000, and can be extended to a maximum of 5 million naira only.

What is the UBA internet banking transfer limit?

The UBA internet banking daily transfer limits vary by customer segment, typically reaching up to ₦10 million for retail, ₦500 million for SME, and over ₦1 billion for corporate clients.

How to upgrade my UBA account limit without an ATM card?

You can upgrade your UBA account limit without an ATM card by using the UBA Mobile App, UBA Internet Banking, contacting UBA customer service via phone or email or by visiting a UBA branch directly to sign indemnity forms.

How do I know my UBA account limit?

To know your UBA account limit, you can check it via the UBA mobile app or contact UBA customer service directly, as the limits vary based on your specific account type and verification tier.

Upgrading your UBA account limit allows you to make higher transfers and enjoy more flexibility with your banking. The process can be done through the mobile app, online banking, or by visiting a UBA branch. To complete the process, you will need to provide a few verification documents, such as a valid government-issued ID, proof of income, and proof of address.

