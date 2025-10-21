Here's a look at FiberOne's residential plans and their coverage areas

FiberOne's residential plans are available in several Nigerian cities. In Lagos, options include the SmartHome plan, while Abuja has SmartHome-U, Port Harcourt features SmartHome-PH, and Ilorin offers SmartHome Silver and SuperLite plans. These plans provide high-speed internet suitable for streaming, gaming, and general browsing.

FiberOne's residential plans and their coverage areas

FiberOne coverage extends across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin, with ongoing plans to reach more cities across Nigeria. Names of the plans, internet speeds, and monthly fees differ by city, while one-time installation fees vary slightly across locations.

Below is a detailed list of FiberOne plans and prices for customers in different Nigerian cities.

FiberOne SmartHome plans – Lagos

You can choose a plan based on your usage requirements and the number of devices in your home. The one-time installation fee is ₦77,250 for all plans, except for SmartHome Platinum, which is ₦97,500.

Plan Speed (Mbps) Devices/streaming Monthly fee SmartHome Up to 30 Mbps 4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC) ₦16,914 SmartHome Lite Up to 65 Mbps 6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC) ₦28,706 SmartHome Plus Up to 120 Mbps 12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC) ₦44,003 SmartHome Premium Up to 160 Mbps 15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC) ₦44,003 Smarthome Platinum Up to 220 Mbps 20+ connected devices · HD Streaming (8 TVs) · 4K Streaming (5 DVC) ₦84,687

FiberOne SmartHome Plans – Abuja

The one-time installation fee for all Abuja FiberOne plans starts at ₦97,500.

Plan Speed (Mbps) Devices/streaming Monthly fee SmartHome-U Up to 20 Mbps 4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC) ₦18,428 SmartHome Lite-U Up to 50 Mbps 6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC) ₦27,458 SmartHome Plus-U Up to 75 Mbps 12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC) ₦37,748 SmartHome Premium-U Up to 100 Mbps 15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC) ₦56,438

FiberOne SmartHome plans – Port Harcourt

FiberOne internet supports multiple devices and HD or 4K streaming. In Port Harcourt, the one-time installation fee for all plans starts at ₦70,000.

Plan Speed (Mbps) Devices/streaming Monthly fee Smarthome-PH Up to 20 Mbps 4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC) ₦17,550 SmartHome Lite-PH Up to 50 Mbps 6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC) ₦26,150 SmartHome Plus-PH Up to 75 Mbps 12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC) ₦35,950 SmartHome Premium-PH Up to 100 Mbps 15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC) ₦53,750

FiberOne SmartHome plans – Ilorin

The one-time installation fee for all Ilorin plans begins at ₦47,500.

Plan Speed (Mbps) Devices/streaming Monthly fee SmartHome Silver Up to 20 Mbps 4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC) ₦13,194 Super Lite Up to 50 Mbps 6+ connected devices · HD Streaming · 4K Streaming ₦24,208 SuperLite Max Up to 75 Mbps 10+ connected devices · HD Streaming · 4K Streaming ₦44,069

How to pay for a FiberOne subscription?

FiberOne provides a variety of convenient payment options for new installations and monthly subscriptions. These methods are designed to suit different customer preferences and ensure smooth, effortless transactions.

MyFOB Mobile app

Easily manage and pay for your FiberOne subscription using the MyFOB Mobile App. Follow the steps below to complete your payment through the app.

Download the MyFOB app from your device’s app store. Open the app and log in using your FiberOne account credentials. Go to the "Payments" section. Choose your preferred payment method, such as ALATPay, Paystack platform, GTPay, or Ogaranya. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment securely.

Online banking transfers

Pay your FiberOne subscription safely using your bank’s online portal or mobile app. Simply follow the steps below to complete the transaction efficiently.

Log in to your bank’s online banking portal or mobile app. Select the "Transfer" or "Bill Payment" option. Enter FiberOne’s designated account details. Input the payment amount. Confirm the transaction to complete your payment.

USSD payments

Make fast payments from your phone without an internet connection. Follow the easy steps below to pay using USSD.

Dial the USSD code provided by FiberOne on your phone. Follow the menu prompts to select your preferred plan (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly). Confirm your selection to complete the payment.

FiberOne can provide secure payment links to your email or mobile phone. Use the instructions below to complete your subscription payment through these links.

Check your email or SMS for a secure payment link from FiberOne. Click the link to open the payment portal. Enter your payment details as prompted. Confirm the transaction to finalise your payment.

Credit/debit card payments

Make instant payments with your credit or debit card via FiberOne’s secure gateway. Follow the steps below to complete your card payment smoothly.

Visit FiberOne’s official payment gateway. Select the "Credit/Debit Card" payment option. Enter your card information securely. Confirm the transaction to complete your payment.

Authorised payment locations

Make your payment in person at any of FiberOne’s authorised centres. Follow the outlined steps to complete your transaction at a designated location.

Find a payment centre authorised by FiberOne. Provide your account details to the cashier. Make your payment in cash or via other accepted methods. Receive a confirmation receipt for your transaction.

Bank deposits and transfers

Deposit your payment directly into FiberOne’s bank account at any branch or through your mobile banking app. Follow the steps below to ensure it’s properly credited.

Visit any branch of your bank. Request to deposit funds into FiberOne’s designated account. Provide your account or customer ID to ensure proper crediting. Complete the deposit and keep the receipt for your records.

Automatic recurring payments

Keep your subscription active every month with automatic payments. Use the guide below to set up recurring billing seamlessly.

Log in to your FiberOne account on their website. Go to the ""Billing" or "Payments" section. Select "Automatic Recurring Payments". Choose your preferred payment method and frequency. Confirm the setup to ensure your subscription is paid automatically each month.

What is FiberOne's customer care number?

You can contact FiberOne Broadband's customer care through multiple channels:

Phone: 0700FIBERONE, +2347080637600

0700FIBERONE, +2347080637600 Email (Customer Care) : csb@fob.ng

: csb@fob.ng Email (Sales): sales@fob.ng

How much is FibreOne internet per month?

The monthly cost of FiberOne home broadband plans depends on the city and plan tier. In Lagos, prices range from ₦16,914 to ₦84,687; in Abuja, from ₦18,428 to ₦56,438; in Port Harcourt, from ₦17,550 to ₦53,750; and in Ilorin, from ₦13,194 to ₦44,069.

Is FiberOne truly unlimited?

FiberOne Broadband offers unlimited internet with no data caps, allowing customers to browse, stream, and game freely. However, speeds may vary depending on network conditions and location.

FiberOne's residential plans are available for a range of home internet needs, from basic browsing to streaming and gaming. Speeds reach up to 220 Mbps, with coverage in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin.

