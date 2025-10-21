Here's a look at FiberOne's residential plans and their coverage areas
FiberOne's residential plans are available in several Nigerian cities. In Lagos, options include the SmartHome plan, while Abuja has SmartHome-U, Port Harcourt features SmartHome-PH, and Ilorin offers SmartHome Silver and SuperLite plans. These plans provide high-speed internet suitable for streaming, gaming, and general browsing.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- FiberOne's residential plans and their coverage areas
- How to pay for a FiberOne subscription?
- What is FiberOne's customer care number?
- How much is FibreOne internet per month?
- Is FiberOne truly unlimited?
Key takeaways
- FiberOne offers a range of residential plans in Lagos, including SmartHome, SmartHome Lite, SmartHome Plus, SmartHome Premium, and SmartHome Platinum.
- FiberOne provides residential internet plans in Abuja, including SmartHome-U, SmartHome Lite-U, SmartHome Plus-U, and SmartHome Premium-U.
- FiberOne provides a range of residential plans in Port Harcourt, such as SmartHome-PH, SmartHome Lite-PH, SmartHome Plus-PH, and SmartHome Premium-PH.
- FiberOne brings reliable residential internet options to Ilorin, including SmartHome Silver, Super Lite, and SuperLite Max.
- FiberOne’s monthly fees vary by city and plan type, generally ranging from about ₦13,194 to ₦84,687 across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin.
FiberOne's residential plans and their coverage areas
FiberOne coverage extends across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin, with ongoing plans to reach more cities across Nigeria. Names of the plans, internet speeds, and monthly fees differ by city, while one-time installation fees vary slightly across locations.
Below is a detailed list of FiberOne plans and prices for customers in different Nigerian cities.
FiberOne SmartHome plans – Lagos
You can choose a plan based on your usage requirements and the number of devices in your home. The one-time installation fee is ₦77,250 for all plans, except for SmartHome Platinum, which is ₦97,500.
Plan
Speed (Mbps)
Devices/streaming
Monthly fee
SmartHome
Up to 30 Mbps
4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC)
₦16,914
SmartHome Lite
Up to 65 Mbps
6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC)
₦28,706
SmartHome Plus
Up to 120 Mbps
12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC)
₦44,003
SmartHome Premium
Up to 160 Mbps
15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC)
₦44,003
Smarthome Platinum
Up to 220 Mbps
20+ connected devices · HD Streaming (8 TVs) · 4K Streaming (5 DVC)
₦84,687
FiberOne SmartHome Plans – Abuja
The one-time installation fee for all Abuja FiberOne plans starts at ₦97,500.
Plan
Speed (Mbps)
Devices/streaming
Monthly fee
SmartHome-U
Up to 20 Mbps
4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC)
₦18,428
SmartHome Lite-U
Up to 50 Mbps
6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC)
₦27,458
SmartHome Plus-U
Up to 75 Mbps
12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC)
₦37,748
SmartHome Premium-U
Up to 100 Mbps
15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC)
₦56,438
FiberOne SmartHome plans – Port Harcourt
FiberOne internet supports multiple devices and HD or 4K streaming. In Port Harcourt, the one-time installation fee for all plans starts at ₦70,000.
Plan
Speed (Mbps)
Devices/streaming
Monthly fee
Smarthome-PH
Up to 20 Mbps
4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC)
₦17,550
SmartHome Lite-PH
Up to 50 Mbps
6+ connected devices · HD Streaming (2 TVs) · 4K Streaming (2 DVC)
₦26,150
SmartHome Plus-PH
Up to 75 Mbps
12+ connected devices · HD Streaming (4 TVs) · 4K Streaming (3 DVC)
₦35,950
SmartHome Premium-PH
Up to 100 Mbps
15+ connected devices · HD Streaming (6 TVs) · 4K Streaming (4 DVC)
₦53,750
FiberOne SmartHome plans – Ilorin
The one-time installation fee for all Ilorin plans begins at ₦47,500.
Plan
Speed (Mbps)
Devices/streaming
Monthly fee
SmartHome Silver
Up to 20 Mbps
4+ connected devices · HD Streaming (1 TV) · 4K Streaming (1 DVC)
₦13,194
Super Lite
Up to 50 Mbps
6+ connected devices · HD Streaming · 4K Streaming
₦24,208
SuperLite Max
Up to 75 Mbps
10+ connected devices · HD Streaming · 4K Streaming
₦44,069
How to pay for a FiberOne subscription?
FiberOne provides a variety of convenient payment options for new installations and monthly subscriptions. These methods are designed to suit different customer preferences and ensure smooth, effortless transactions.
MyFOB Mobile app
Easily manage and pay for your FiberOne subscription using the MyFOB Mobile App. Follow the steps below to complete your payment through the app.
- Download the MyFOB app from your device’s app store.
- Open the app and log in using your FiberOne account credentials.
- Go to the "Payments" section.
- Choose your preferred payment method, such as ALATPay, Paystack platform, GTPay, or Ogaranya.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment securely.
Online banking transfers
Pay your FiberOne subscription safely using your bank’s online portal or mobile app. Simply follow the steps below to complete the transaction efficiently.
- Log in to your bank’s online banking portal or mobile app.
- Select the "Transfer" or "Bill Payment" option.
- Enter FiberOne’s designated account details.
- Input the payment amount.
- Confirm the transaction to complete your payment.
USSD payments
Make fast payments from your phone without an internet connection. Follow the easy steps below to pay using USSD.
- Dial the USSD code provided by FiberOne on your phone.
- Follow the menu prompts to select your preferred plan (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly).
- Confirm your selection to complete the payment.
Payment links
FiberOne can provide secure payment links to your email or mobile phone. Use the instructions below to complete your subscription payment through these links.
- Check your email or SMS for a secure payment link from FiberOne.
- Click the link to open the payment portal.
- Enter your payment details as prompted.
- Confirm the transaction to finalise your payment.
Credit/debit card payments
Make instant payments with your credit or debit card via FiberOne’s secure gateway. Follow the steps below to complete your card payment smoothly.
- Visit FiberOne’s official payment gateway.
- Select the "Credit/Debit Card" payment option.
- Enter your card information securely.
- Confirm the transaction to complete your payment.
Authorised payment locations
Make your payment in person at any of FiberOne’s authorised centres. Follow the outlined steps to complete your transaction at a designated location.
- Find a payment centre authorised by FiberOne.
- Provide your account details to the cashier.
- Make your payment in cash or via other accepted methods.
- Receive a confirmation receipt for your transaction.
Bank deposits and transfers
Deposit your payment directly into FiberOne’s bank account at any branch or through your mobile banking app. Follow the steps below to ensure it’s properly credited.
- Visit any branch of your bank.
- Request to deposit funds into FiberOne’s designated account.
- Provide your account or customer ID to ensure proper crediting.
- Complete the deposit and keep the receipt for your records.
Automatic recurring payments
Keep your subscription active every month with automatic payments. Use the guide below to set up recurring billing seamlessly.
- Log in to your FiberOne account on their website.
- Go to the ""Billing" or "Payments" section.
- Select "Automatic Recurring Payments".
- Choose your preferred payment method and frequency.
- Confirm the setup to ensure your subscription is paid automatically each month.
What is FiberOne's customer care number?
You can contact FiberOne Broadband's customer care through multiple channels:
- Phone: 0700FIBERONE, +2347080637600
- Email (Customer Care): csb@fob.ng
- Email (Sales): sales@fob.ng
How much is FibreOne internet per month?
The monthly cost of FiberOne home broadband plans depends on the city and plan tier. In Lagos, prices range from ₦16,914 to ₦84,687; in Abuja, from ₦18,428 to ₦56,438; in Port Harcourt, from ₦17,550 to ₦53,750; and in Ilorin, from ₦13,194 to ₦44,069.
Is FiberOne truly unlimited?
FiberOne Broadband offers unlimited internet with no data caps, allowing customers to browse, stream, and game freely. However, speeds may vary depending on network conditions and location.
FiberOne's residential plans are available for a range of home internet needs, from basic browsing to streaming and gaming. Speeds reach up to 220 Mbps, with coverage in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
