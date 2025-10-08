Depot owners have dropped petrol prices as supplies improve in Lagos and major cities nationwide

Latest data show that Lagos had some of the lowest depot prices as of October 7, 2025

Experts say this shows a growing disconnect between depot and retail, and recent market developments

Depot prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) dropped slightly across key petroleum hubs on Tuesday, even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) increased its retail pump price to ₦905 per litre.

According to the Petroleumprice.ng Daily Oil and Gas Market Intelligence Report for October 7, 2025, Lagos recorded some of the lowest wholesale rates nationwide.

NNPC increases petrol prices as depots drop rates at key locations nationwide

Source: Getty Images

The trend highlights a widening gap between depot and retail market trends, as marketers navigate supply disruptions and rising logistics costs.

Depot prices ease across major hubs

In Lagos, PMS traded for ₦836 per litre at AITEO, ₦837 at Dangote, and ₦838 at Emadeb, representing a modest week-on-week decline.

In the South-South region, TSL Depot in Port Harcourt sold at ₦854, while Matrix Depot in Calabar offered at ₦856 per litre.

Industry observers say the consistent pattern suggests that supply levels at key terminals are improving, following weeks of volatility and delayed loading operations.

Despite this improvement, retail consumers have yet to feel the relief.

Pump prices climb despite lower wholesale rates

While depots offered marginal discounts, NNPCL outlets in Abuja’s Wuse Zone 4 and Zone 6 raised their pump prices from ₦890 to ₦905 per litre, marking a ₦15 (1.7%) increase.

The move widens the gap between wholesale and retail prices, signalling ongoing challenges in fuel distribution and logistics.

President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, attributed the increase to temporary supply disruptions linked to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) strike at Dangote Refinery.

“It is due to PENGASSAN’s strike disruption. However, members still sell at ₦885 and ₦895 per litre,” Maigandi told Daily Post.

The two-day strike, sparked by the alleged dismissal of refinery workers, briefly halted loading activities before government intervention restored operations.

Market outlook: Unsteady calm ahead

Analysts say the mismatch between falling depot rates and rising pump prices underscores the fragility of Nigeria’s downstream market.

Despite steady international benchmarks, Brent crude at $65.15 and Bonny Light at $80.92, local petrol prices remain exposed to refinery output constraints, transport bottlenecks, and forex fluctuations.

Experts predict short-term volatility as marketers adjust costs following the labour disruption and exchange rate swings.

Nigerians groan as NNPC releases higher petrol prices as depot owners slash rates

Source: Getty Images

They also stress that better coordination between depots, refiners, and retailers will be vital to achieving price stability and a steady supply chain across Nigeria’s petroleum market.

