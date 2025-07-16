Are you wondering how much the Netflix subscription costs in Nigeria? Monthly charges range from ₦2,500 for mobile users to ₦8,500 for premium users. Other available plans include the Basic and Standard options, each designed to suit different viewing needs and screen limits.

The Premium plan saw a 21.43% price increase, offering Ultra HD and four-screen access. Photo: Bymuratdeniz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Netflix Nigeria now charges ₦8,500 for the Premium plan, following a 21.43% price hike .

. The Mobile plan is the cheapest , now costing ₦2,500 per month.

, now costing ₦2,500 per month. Netflix does not offer annual or lifetime subscriptions, only monthly billing .

. Up to five profiles can be created under one account, each with customised recommendations.

can be created under one account, each with customised recommendations. The Premium plan supports Ultra HD and four screens, ideal for families.

There is no official 6-month free trial, and Netflix has stopped all free trial promotions in Nigeria.

How much is a Netflix subscription in Nigeria?

Netflix recently raised its subscription prices for Nigerian users due to ongoing economic pressures. The updated fees reflect up to a 21.43% increase, especially for Premium subscribers. Below is a comparison of the old and new pricing across all plans in Nigeria.

Premium plan

The Premium plan is best for large groups such as families or friends who want to stream in the highest quality. It supports Ultra HD streaming and allows access on multiple devices at once.

Old price: ₦7,000

New price: ₦8,500

Percentage increase: 21.43%

Standard plan

This plan suits couples or small households. It includes HD streaming and supports viewing on two screens simultaneously.

Old price: ₦5,500

New price: ₦6,500

Percentage increase: 18.18%

Basic plan

The Basic plan is ideal for solo users with one device. It allows streaming on one screen at a time but does not support HD quality.

Old price: ₦3,500

New price: ₦4,000

Percentage increase: 14.29%

Mobile plan

The Mobile plan is the most affordable and works on smartphones and tablets. This TV subscription plan is for users who stream on the go.

Old price: ₦2,200

New price: ₦2,500

Percentage increase: 13.64%

Explore the Netflix sign-up process

A Netflix subscription allows you to watch on any device, including a phone. Photo: egadolfo

Source: Getty Images

To start using Netflix in Nigeria, you need to create an account. Here is a step-by-step approach on how to get it done.

Go to the official Netflix Nigeria website using your browser or open the Netflix mobile app on your device. Click on the 'Sign Up' or 'Join Now' button on the homepage to begin creating your account. Select a plan that fits your needs. Options include Mobile, Basic, Standard, or Premium. Provide a valid email address and choose a secure password to create your Netflix account. Enter your payment details. Netflix accepts debit cards, credit cards, or other supported digital payment methods in Nigeria. Once payment is successful, your account will be active. You can now enjoy watching local and international shows, including Yoruba films, on supported devices based on your plan.

How much is the Netflix family plan?

Netflix does not offer a dedicated 'family plan', but the Premium plan fits family needs. This ₦8,500 plan supports Ultra HD streaming and allows streaming on four screens at the same time. Families can create up to five profiles under one account, each with personalised viewing and content restrictions.

How can you get 6 months of free Netflix?

The streaming platform does not offer a 6-month free trial or any long-term free access. However, users can start a paid plan immediately and are free to cancel or switch plans online at any time.

How much is a 1-month subscription to Netflix?

iPhone 13 showing its screen with Netflix application. Photo: Wachiwit

Source: Getty Images

A 1-month subscription to Netflix in Nigeria now starts at ₦2,500 for the Mobile plan. The Basic plan costs ₦4,000, the Standard plan is ₦6,500, and the Premium plan is ₦8,500. Each plan varies by features such as screen access, resolution, and device compatibility.

How much is Netflix monthly in Nigeria?

Netflix's monthly prices in Nigeria recently increased across all plans. The Mobile plan costs ₦2,500, the Basic plan is ₦4,000, and the Standard plan is ₦6,500. The Premium plan, offering Ultra HD and multi-device streaming, is now ₦8,500. All subscriptions are billed every month.

Does Netflix offer a yearly subscription in Nigeria?

Netflix does not have a 12-month plan in Nigeria. Users must subscribe monthly and can cancel at any time. While some streaming platforms offer discounted annual rates, Netflix sticks with the monthly model for all its markets.

Is there a Netflix lifetime subscription price?

Netflix does not offer a lifetime subscription. All official plans operate on a monthly billing system, with no option to pay once for lifetime access.

The Netflix subscription cost in Nigeria depends on your viewing needs. With flexible options and no long-term commitment, Netflix remains a top streaming choice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the DSTV packages offered in Nigeria. The leading satellite television operator offers various packages such as DSTV Premium, DSTV Compact Plus, and DSTV Compact.

These packages cater to various client needs, such as cost, number of channels and entertainment preferences. Read on for a detailed look at each package and its prices.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng