All-night data plans across networks and how to subscribe to them

The MTN Pulse Nightlife plan, Airtel SmartTRYBE bundle, and Glo Night Plan are among Nigeria’s most popular night data plans. They offer affordable access for browsing, streaming, or downloads between midnight and early morning. These plans also let you repurchase bundles for more data during the same night.

Key takeaways

MTN’s Pulse Nightlife plan offers 500 MB for ₦75, valid from 11 pm to 6 am.

for ₦75, valid from 11 pm to 6 am. Airtel’s SmartTRYBE users get 250 MB for ₦25, usable between 12 am and 5 am.

for ₦25, usable between 12 am and 5 am. Glo’s cheapest night bundle gives 350 MB for ₦60, valid from midnight to 5 am.

9mobile’s night data costs ₦150 for 250 MB, active from 12 am to 6 am.

data costs active from 12 am to 6 am. MTN and Airtel allow multiple night plan purchases, letting users extend usage up to 2 GB nightly.

All-night data plans across networks in Nigeria

If you often stay up late browsing, streaming, or downloading, Nigeria’s telecoms offer affordable night data bundles to help you save. Each network offers unique data bundles with specific activation codes and usage hours. Here is a summary of all-night data plans across these networks.

Network provider Night plan Price (₦) Terms/Conditions MTN Pulse Nightlife (500 MB) 75 Valid 11 pm–6 am; up to 4 activations per night (2 GB max); MTN Pulse users only Glo Night Plan (350 MB) 60 Valid 12 am–5 am; expires at 5 am; no rollover Glo Night Plan (750 MB) 120 Valid 12 am–5 am; expires at 5 am; no rollover Airtel SmartTRYBE Night Browsing (250 MB) 25 Valid 12 am–5 am; repeatable; SmartTRYBE users only Airtel Standard Night Browsing (250 MB) 50 Valid 12 am–5 am; repeatable; prepaid users only 9mobile Night Plan (150 MB + 100 MB bonus) 150 Valid 12 am–6 am; expires after 6 am; prepaid only

MTN night data plans

MTN’s main night offering is the Pulse Nightlife bundle. This gives 500 MB for ₦75, valid for one night (roughly 11 pm–6 am). You can repeat this up to 3 more times before 6 am (4×500 MB total).

How to activate MTN night data plans

MTN allows Pulse users to subscribe to night bundles through USSD code. Follow the steps below to activate your night data plan.

MTN’s Pulse Nightlife bundle gives 500 MB for ₦75, valid from 11 pm to 6 am. Photo: legit.ng

Ensure your line is on the MTN Pulse tariff (send 406 to 312 or dial *406*1# to migrate if needed). Dial *406# on your phone. In the menu, select “3: Nightlife Bundles”. Choose “1” to select the 500 MB for ₦75 Nightlife bundle. Confirm the purchase (reply “1” when prompted).

9mobile night plan bundles

9mobile’s night plan (for prepaid) is 150 MB plus 100 MB night bonus for ₦150, valid 12 am–6 am. This bundle is only for night browsing, and any unused volume is forfeited at 6 am.

What is the 9mobile night data plan code?

9mobile does not use a separate USSD code just for night plans. To buy the night bundle, dial *312#, then follow the prompts under ‘Data Plans’ to select the night option.

Glo night plan bundles

Glo offers two night-specific bundles usable between 12 am and 5 am. Here is a summary of the Glo plan offer.

Plan Data Price (₦) Validity (Time) Glo Night Plan 350MB 350 MB 60 1 night (12 am–5 am) Glo Night Plan 750MB 750 MB 120 1 night (12 am–5 am)

How to activate a night plan on Glo?

Glo customers can subscribe to night bundles directly through the main data menu. Follow the steps below to activate your preferred plan.

Dial *312# on your Glo line. Select “Buy Data”, then choose “Night and Weekend Plans” from the menu. Pick either the ₦60 (350 MB) or ₦120 (750 MB) night plan and confirm the purchase.

Does Airtel offer night data?

Airtel offers a night-browsing bundle for users who surf the internet late at night. The standard rate is ₦50 for 250 MB (valid from 12 am to 5 am), while SmartTRYBE customers enjoy the same data for ₦25. It remains one of Airtel’s cheapest data plans for light night browsing.

You can repurchase these bundles each night. On the standard plan, 1 GB costs ₦200, while on SmartTRYBE, it costs ₦100.

What is the code for the Airtel night pack from 12 am to 6 am?

To activate the Airtel Night Plan (Trybe Night Pack), dial *412#. You can also subscribe using *312#. Follow these steps to activate the plan:

Dial *312# on your Airtel line to open the data menu. Follow the prompts to access the night plan options. Choose the ₦25 for the 250MB package. Wait for a confirmation message to verify activation.

Alternatively, you can use *412# by following these steps:

Make sure your Airtel phone number has sufficient airtime.

Dial *412# to open the subscription menu. Select option 3 (₦50 for 250MB, valid from 12:00 am to 5:00 am). Follow the instructions to finalise your subscription. You will receive an SMS once the plan is successfully activated.

Is the Glo night plan still active?

Yes, Glo’s night plans remain active. You can subscribe to the ₦60 (350 MB) and ₦120 (750 MB) bundles.

Does 9mobile have a night plan?

Yes, 9mobile offers a 250 MB night plan (150 MB + 100 MB bonus) for ₦150, valid from 12 am to 6 am. It is the only night bundle on its prepaid tariff.

What is the 9mobile night data plan price?

The 9mobile night plan costs ₦150 for a total of 250 MB (150 MB anytime + 100 MB between midnight and 6 am).

How do you get unlimited data at night?

As of 2025, no Nigerian operator offers a truly unlimited night bundle. However, users can repurchase existing plans to extend usage. For example, on MTN, you can buy the 500 MB night plan up to 4 times per night (2 GB total for ₦300). Airtel explicitly allows unlimited repeats of its night pack so you can keep dialling *312# to buy more, as long as you have airtime.

How to check your Airtel night plan balance?

You can check your Airtel night plan balance through two simple methods. Dial *140# to receive a free SMS showing your current data balance, or use the My Airtel app. After signing in with your Airtel number, you can view your remaining night data balance directly from the app’s dashboard.

Nigeria’s night data plans offer affordable options for users who browse or work overnight. Each network offers flexible bundles tailored to various budgets and data requirements. Choosing the right plan ensures reliable internet access when regular bundles run low.

