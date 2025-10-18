Comprehensive list of Glo data plans and how to buy them

Glo offers a wide range of data plans to suit every internet user’s needs in Nigeria, from light browsing to heavy streaming. These plans include daily, weekly, monthly, social, night, campus, and special bundles. With simple subscription methods via USSD, the Glo Café app, or the Gloworld website, getting connected is easy and convenient.

Glo offers a wide range of data plans to suit every need and budget. Photo: @GloWorld on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Glo data plans can be bought through several channels, including the USSD code *312#, the Glo Café mobile app, and the official Glo website.

Glo provides a wide range of data plans, including daily, weekly, monthly, and mega bundles.

Many data bundles include bonus data, which can either be a night bonus usable during the night hours, between 12 AM to 5 AM.

Comprehensive list of Glo data plans

Glo offers a wide range of data plans to suit different needs, from short-term daily and weekly bundles to large monthly, quarterly, and annual mega plans. They also provide specialised bundles for specific uses, such as social media and YouTube. Below is a comprehensive list of Glo data plans for Nigerian customers.

Daily bundles

Glo daily bundles are perfect for users who need quick and affordable internet access for a short period. You can choose from different options depending on your daily data needs and budget.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 40MB + 5MB ₦50 1 day ₦1.11 per MB 100MB + 5MB bonus ₦100 1 day ₦0.95 per MB 210MB + 25MB bonus ₦200 2 days ₦0.85 per MB

Weekly data bundles

Glo weekly data bundles are designed for users who prefer short-term internet plans that last longer than a day. These bundles give you flexibility and value without committing to a monthly plan.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 500MB + 1GB ₦500 7 days ₦0.33 1.1GB ₦750 14 days ₦0.67 1.5GB + 2GB ₦1,000 7 days ₦0.28 6GB + 2.5GB ₦2,000 7 days ₦0.24 18.5GB + 2GB ₦5,000 7 days ₦0.24

Monthly data bundles

Glo monthly data bundles are ideal for regular internet users who need steady and reliable access throughout the month. They offer larger data volumes at affordable prices, perfect for streaming, working online, or staying active on social media.

Data plan details Price Rate (per MB) 1.1GB + 1.5GB ₦1,000 ₦0.38 2GB + 3GB ₦1,500 ₦0.29 3.15GB + 3GB ₦2,000 ₦0.32 4.25GB + 3GB ₦2,500 ₦0.34 8GB + 2GB ₦3,000 ₦0.29 10.5GB + 2GB ₦4,000 ₦0.31 13.5GB + 2.5GB ₦5,000 ₦0.31 18.5GB + 2GB ₦6000 ₦0.29 26GB + 2GB ₦8,000 ₦0.28 36GB + 2GB ₦10,000 ₦0.26 62GB + 2GB ₦15,000 ₦0.23 105GB + 2GB ₦20,000 ₦0.18

Mega data bundles

Glo mega data bundles offer large data allocations for heavy internet users, perfect for streaming, downloads, and business needs.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 165GB ₦30,000 30 days ₦0.18 355GB ₦60,000 90 days ₦0.17 1000GB ₦150,000 1 year ₦0.15

Special data bundles

Glo Nigeria offers a range of special data bundles tailored to different usage needs. Here's an overview of some available options:

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 1GB ₦350 1 day ₦0.34 1GB + 1GB ₦500 1 day ₦0.24 3.9GB + 2GB ₦1500 7 days ₦0.25

Social data bundles

Glo Nigeria offers social data bundles designed for users who primarily engage with social media platforms. These bundles provide affordable data packages tailored for apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter (X), Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Instagram, Threads and GloTV.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 135MB ₦50 3 days ₦0.37 335MB ₦100 7 days ₦0.30 1.1GB ₦300 10 days ₦0.27 1.8GB ₦500 15 days ₦0.27

Campus booster bundles

The Glo campus booster is a special data plan designed for students and staff in Nigerian educational institutions. This initiative aims to support academic activities by providing affordable and ample internet access.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 200MB ₦100 1 day ₦0.50 420MB + 25MB ₦200 2 days ₦0.45 1GB + 1GB ₦500 7 days ₦0.24 2.2GB + 2GB ₦1,000 30 days ₦0.23 6.3GB + 3.5GB ₦2,000 30 days ₦0.20 27GB + 3GB ₦5,000 30 days ₦0.16

My-G bundles

Glo My-G bundles are affordable data plans for social media and entertainment, giving access to WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Boomplay, Audiomack, and GloTV.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 300MB ₦100 1 day ₦0.33 1GB ₦300 3 days ₦0.29 1.5GB ₦500 7 days ₦0.33 3.5GB ₦1000 30 days ₦0.28

Glo cafe special data bundles

The Glo café only data bundle offers exclusive data plans for app users, giving access to social and entertainment platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Boomplay, Audiomack, and GloTV.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 750MB ₦200 1 day ₦0.27 1.5GB ₦300 1 day ₦0.20 2.5GB ₦500 2 days ₦0.20 10GB ₦2,000 7 days ₦0.20

Night bundles

Glo Nigeria offers affordable night data bundles tailored for late-night browsing, downloads, and streaming between 12:00 AM and 5:00 AM.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 350MB ₦60 1 night ₦0.17 750MB ₦120 1 night ₦0.16

Hourly data bundles

These plans are ideal for those who require internet access for a limited time without committing to larger data packages.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 500MB ₦200 1 hour ₦0.40 1GB ₦300 2 hours ₦0.29

Weekend data bundles

These plans are ideal for streaming, browsing, and downloading from 12:00 AM Saturday to 11:59 PM Sunday.

Data plan details Price Validity Rate (per MB) 875MB ₦200 Saturday-Sunday ₦0.23 2.5GB ₦500 Saturday-Sunday ₦0.20

Always on data bundles

Glo's always-on data bundles give you reliable internet every day with lots of data and daily bonus data to stay connected.

Data plan details Price Validity 6GB (410MB Daily) ₦2,000 15 days 15GB (512MB Daily) ₦3,500 30 days 30GB (1GB Daily) ₦5,000 30 days 45GB (1.5GB Daily) ₦7,000 30 days

How to buy a Glo data plan?

For Glo Nigeria, the main way to buy a data plan is by dialling the Glo USSD code *312#. With this code, you can buy, gift, share, borrow and manage your data. You can also buy data via the Glo Café app or the Gloworld website for more convenience. Below are the steps for buying a data plan.

Using the USSD code

On your phone's dialler, enter *312#. Press the call button. Follow the on-screen menu prompts to select your preferred data plan category (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Always ON) and activate it.

Using the Glo website

Visit the official Glo website. Browse through the available data plans. Click the "Buy Now" button next to your desired plan and follow the prompts.

Using the Glo Café app

Download the Glo Café app from your phone's app store. Open the app and log in with your Glo phone number. Navigate to the data plans section to browse and purchase bundles directly

What are the Glo data plans?

Glo data plans are prepaid internet bundles in Nigeria, including daily, weekly, monthly, social, night, and special plans for different needs.

What is the Glo data plan code?

The Glo data plan code is *312#, which you dial on your Glo line to view, buy, or manage all available data bundles in Nigeria.

How to check Glo data balance?

You can check your Glo data bundle balance by texting "info" to 312, dialling USSD *312# or *323*0#. You will receive a response detailing your current data plan, your remaining data balance, and the expiry date of your data bundle.

Can I purchase multiple Glo data plans?

You can activate multiple data plans, and all the data plans purchased will have their own unique expiry dates.

Can I share my Glo data plan?

You can share your Glo data plan with up to 5 people via USSD (*312# or *321#), SMS (send “share [number]” to 312), the Glo Café app, or online through the Glo website.

Does Glo offer an unlimited data plan?

As of October 2025, Glo does not offer true unlimited data plans for regular mobile subscribers.

Does Glo offer an unlimited data plan for Wi-Fi?

Glo does offer unlimited data for its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service in Nigeria.

Glo provides one of the most flexible and affordable data services in Nigeria, offering different plans for all types of users. Whether you browse lightly, stream videos, or work online every day, Glo Data Plans fit your needs and budget. From daily and weekly options to monthly and special data offers, you can always find a plan that suits your lifestyle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to transfer data on Glo. With Glo data transfer, you can buy and share a data plan with your wife and two kids instead of buying four different data plans.

You can share your data plan with a maximum of five people on the Glo network. Anyone you share with gets notified via SMS with immediate access to the internet. There are three ways to transfer Glo data. Check out this article and learn how to transfer Glo data.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng