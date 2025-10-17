These 10 apps like Photomath make studying much easier

Apps like Photomath, which make studying easier, include Socratic, Microsoft Math Solver, Mathway, Symbolab, Desmos, Khan Academy, Brilliant, Quizlet, AnkiDroid, and Brainly. These apps offer features such as step-by-step explanations, interactive learning tools, flashcards, and personalised content to support students in maths and other subjects.

Photomath helps you solve math problems fast and shows step-by-step explanations.

helps you solve math problems fast and shows step-by-step explanations. Apps like Photomath, such as Mathway, QANDA , GauthMath and Microsoft Math Solver , use AI and camera scanning to give clear, s tep-by-step answers .

, and , use to give clear, s . Apps like Socratic, Brainly, and Cymath go beyond math, helping with science, history, and other subjects.

and go beyond math, helping with science, history, and other subjects. CameraMath and Gauthmath offer free problem-solving tools, while their paid upgrades unlock step-by-step solutions, graphing, and equation explanations for more advanced help.

Exploring the best apps like Photomath making studying easier

Photomath is a mobile app designed to help students and learners solve math problems quickly and effectively. Several applications like Photomath use various methods to help with maths problems, ranging from camera scanning to AI-powered explanations.

1. Microsoft Math Solver

A screenshort displaying the Microsoft Math Solver app page.

Microsoft Math Solver is a free app that helps you solve math problems easily. You can use your phone’s camera to take a picture of a problem, or you can write or type it directly into the app. The app then uses smart technology to read and understand the question. It can handle all kinds of math, from simple addition and algebra to more advanced topics like calculus and geometry.

Microsoft Math Solver also provides detailed, step-by-step explanations that show exactly how to reach the solution. This helps you learn the process and build confidence to solve similar problems on your own. The app includes extra learning tools such as videos, worksheets, and interactive graphs to help you understand math concepts more deeply.

2. Mathway

Mathway gives you unlimited access to math solutions that can help you understand complex concepts.

Mathway is an app and website that works like a powerful calculator, solving many different kinds of math problems instantly. You can type in your math question, use a special math keyboard, or simply take a picture of the problem with your phone's camera.

It covers a wide range of math, from basic numbers and algebra to more complex topics such as calculus, statistics, and science subjects like chemistry and physics. While Mathway gives you the final answer for free, you need to pay for a subscription to see the step-by-step instructions on how the problem was solved. The app is owned by Chegg, a large student services company.

3. Cymath

Cymath covers a wide variety of topics in algebra, calculus, and graphing.

Cymath, just like Photomath is designed to help students solve and understand math problems. It provides quick, instant solutions for a wide variety of topics in algebra, calculus, and graphing. As per the app's website, you can either type your problem into the app or use your phone's camera to take a picture of it.

Cymath shows you the steps on how to get the answer. This makes it a great tool for understanding the process behind the solution, which can help with homework and studying. While the basic step-by-step solutions are free, you can pay for a premium subscription called Cymath Plus for more detailed explanations and to remove ads.

4. QANDA

QANDA helps with problem-solving, concept lessons, mistake review, and study habits.

QANDA is primarily an AI-powered educational app that has become one of the largest AI learning platforms in Asia and has a user base of millions globally. It helps students with homework and studying across various subjects, including math, science, and languages.

Developed by the South Korea-based company Mathpresso, QANDA offers students detailed, step-by-step solutions to their questions. You simply use your phone's camera to take a picture of a problem from your book or worksheet. The app then scans the problem and uses its AI to search for the solution in its large database.

5. GeoGebra

GeoGebra turns hard math ideas into visual examples.

GeoGebra is a free and easy-to-use math app that helps students understand topics like geometry, algebra, statistics, graphing, and calculus. With GeoGebra, you can draw shapes, plot equations, and see how numbers and formulas work together. The app turns hard math ideas into visual examples, making them easier to understand.

It’s also very helpful for teachers and students in the classroom. Teachers can use it to show math lessons in a more fun and interactive way, while students can explore and practice on their own.

6. Camera Math

Camera Math AI tackles math problems of all levels.

Camera Math is a helpful app that lets you solve math problems by simply taking a photo of them. After snapping a picture, the app quickly shows the answer along with step-by-step explanations. It works for many math topics, including algebra, geometry, and calculus.

The app is great for students who want fast help with homework or practice questions. It helps you not just get answers but also understand how to solve problems correctly. With its simple design and clear steps, Camera Math makes studying math easier and more fun.

7. WolframAlpha

These 10 apps like Photomath make studying much easier. Photo: OfficialWolframAlpha on Facebook (modified by author)

WolframAlpha is another app similar to Photomath that answers factual queries across subjects like engineering, math, science, and logic by computing answers from externally sourced data. Developed by Wolfram Research, it helps you find answers to math and science questions. You can type or say a question, and it gives detailed answers with steps and explanations.

WolframAlpha can solve equations, draw graphs, and even help with subjects like physics, chemistry, and history. The app is like a smart calculator and teacher in one. It not only gives answers but also shows how it got them, so you can learn as you go. WolframAlpha is great for students who want quick, clear, and accurate help with their studies.

8. Socratic by Google

Socratic by Google tackles various maths topics such as Algebra, trigonometry, calculus, and statistics.

Socratic by Google is one of the free AI-powered learning apps that helps students with homework by providing step-by-step explanations and resources for various subjects like maths, science, history, and English. For maths, students can learn topics like Algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, and statistics.

Students can use their phone's camera to take a picture of a question, type it in, or use voice search. The app will provide a detailed, step-by-step explanations to help you understand how to solve problems.

It also uses diagrams, graphs, and videos to simplify complex topics and help visual learners. Socratic by Google offers free access without ads or subscriptions, providing a distraction-free learning experience.

9. Symbolab

Symbolab allows users to visually plot and analyse mathematical functions and equations.

Symbolab is an answer engine that provides step-by-step solutions to mathematical problems in a range of subjects such as calculus, trigonometry, algebra, statistics, physics, chemistry and algebra. It is available as a web-based service and as an app for iOS and Android devices.

Acquired by Course Hero in 2020, Symbolab app provides a detailed, step-by-step solution, showing the reasoning and rules applied for each part of the process. It also allows users to visually plot and analyse mathematical functions and equations. Symbolab also includes practice problems, which can be useful for studying.

10. Gauth (Gauthmath)

Gauthmath solves mathematics problems from your smartphone using the camera.

Gauth, originally called Gauthmath, is an AI-powered app that provides fast and accurate solutions for a wide range of math problems, including algebra, geometry, calculus, and trigonometry. Users can take a photo of a math equation, and the app uses AI to provide a solution with detailed animated instructions and comprehensive explanations to help users understand the methodology.

Gauth has since expanded beyond just mathematics to cover other subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology. It is available on iOS and Android devices. The app is free to use with daily question limits, and users can purchase a subscription for unlimited access and premium features. It provides additional support through its YouTube channel and Discord community.

What app is better than Photomath?

Apps like Mathway, WolframAlpha, and Microsoft Math Solver are better than Photomath because they handle harder problems and give clearer, detailed steps.

Is Photomath 100% correct?

Photomath is not 100% correct. While it solves most math problems accurately, it can sometimes make mistakes, especially with complex equations or unclear photos.

What app is like Photomath but for all subjects?

Several apps use AI to provide step-by-step solutions for multiple subjects, including Tomath AI, Gauth AI, and Socratic.

What app solves math problems with pictures?

Apps like Camera Math, and FastMath solve math problems by letting you take a picture and showing step-by-step answers.

What are the best math-solving apps for calculus?

The best apps for calculus are Mathway, Symbolab, WolframAlpha, GeoGebra, and Microsoft Math Solver because they solve and explain complex problems clearly.

What are the best free apps like Photomath?

The best free apps like Photomath are Microsoft Math Solver, Cymath, Google Lens, Solve4x, and MyScript Calculator.

Apps like Photomath, such as Microsoft Math Solver, Socratic, and Mathway, make studying much easier. They give quick answers, show clear steps, and help students understand math better. With these apps, learning becomes faster, easier, and more enjoyable.

