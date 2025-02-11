How much is a rose on TikTok? All TikTok gifts price list revealed

TikTok has not only made people famous but has also become a source of income for its users. It provides earning opportunities for content creators through a system where fans can send virtual gifts during live streams. There are over 100 TikTok gifts and each gift has its value. For instance, a rose on TikTok is worth 1 coin or $0.01. Discover the prices of all TikTok gifts in this guide.

Key takeaways

Fans appreciate their favourite TikTok creators by gifting them during Live sessions .

. To send gifts on TikTok, you need to buy coins .

. A rose is one of the most common gift s on TikTok Live.

s on TikTok Live. TikTok gifts range between £0.0081 ( $0.01) and $562.48 .

( . The Universe is the most expensive gift, costing 44,999 coins, which equates to about $562.48 (£476.99).

How much is a rose on TikTok?

Many people send the TikTok rose during live streams. It's worth one coin or $0.01. Below is the TikTok gift prices list.

TikTok gifts worth 1 coin (1p)

These are the most affordable gifts on TikTok, often used to show small tokens of appreciation during live streams. They include simple animations like emojis or stickers.

Rose

Squirrel

Tennis

Ice cream cone

Garden gnome

Flame Heart

Lightning bolt

Alien peace sign

Love letter

Hi July

Daisies

TikTok logo

Football

Mini speaker

GG

Coffee

Weights

TikTok gifts worth between 5 coins (5p) and 10 coins (11p)

These gifts offer a bit more recognition, with fun animations such as mini hearts or thumbs-ups, allowing viewers to interact more meaningfully with creators.

Cotton’s shell

Panda

Pink shoes

Hi

Chic

Finger heart

Duckling

Mic

Marvin the monkey

Crocodile

Tiny dino

Dog bone

Rosa

Stars snap

Maxwell

TikTok gifts worth between 15 coins to 100 coins

This category includes a variety of animated gifts, from basic gestures of support to more eye-catching virtual items that stand out in a creator’s live stream.

Raccoon: 15 (£0.16)

Baby fox: 20 (£0.21)

Perfume: 20 (£0.21)

Donuts: 30 (£0.32)

Capybara: 30 (£0.32)

I love you: 49 (£0.52)

Ruby red: 88 (£0.94)

Little crown: 99 (£1.05)

Cap: 99 (£1.05)

Origami: 99 (£1.05)

My favorite: 99 (£1.05)

Hat and mustache: 99 (£1.05)

Paper crane: 99 (£1.05)

Bear love: 100 (£1.06)

Hand heart: 100 (£1.06)

Confetti: 100 (£1.06)

TikTok gifts worth between 150 to 999 coins

These mid-tier gifts include popular options like fireworks and virtual hats, often used to show strong support for content creators.

Musical Notes: 169 (£1.80)

Butterfly: 169 (£1.80)

Witch’s Hat: 177 (£1.88)

Travel trolley: 199 (£2.11)

Ski Goggles: 199 (£2.11)

Hearts: 199 (£2.11)

Sending positivity: 199 (£2.11)

Sunglasses: 199 (£2.11)

Padlock and key: 199 (£2.11)

Indoor fan: 199 (£2.11)

Puppy love: 199 (£2.11)

Goggles: 199 (£2.11)

Love you: 199 (£2.11)

Pug: 199 (£2.11)

Garland headpiece: 199 (£2.11)

The passion rose: 199 (£2.11)

Roman Empire: 199 (£2.11)

Elephant trunk: 299 (£3.17)

Boxing Gloves: 299 (£3.17)

Rock n’ roll: 299 (£3.17)

Dash: 299 (£3.17)

Superpower: 299 (£3.17)

Corgi: 299 (£3.17)

Bridal Veil: 299 (£3.17)

Duck: 299 (£3.17)

Tumpeng Rice: 300 (£3.18)

Balloon Joget: 300 (£3.18)

Campfire: 388 (£4.12)

Singing frogs: 398 (£4.22)

Flower flight: 399 (£4.23)

Swing: 399 (£4.23)

Sweet Dreams: 399 (£4.23)

Gamer cyber mask: 399 (£4.23)

Forever Rosa: 399 (£4.23)

Cotton the Seal: 399 (£4.23)

Marine trap: 400 (£4.24)

Necklace: 400 (£4.24)

Across the board: 450 (£4.77)

Magic potion: 499 (£5.29)

Coral: 499 (£5.29)

Window basket: 500 (£5.30)

Money Rain: 500 (£5.30)

Gardening: 500 (£5.30)

Spaghetti kiss: 500 (£5.30)

Ice Machine: 538 (£5.71)

Record Player: 600 (£6.36)

TikTok trophy: 699 (£7.41)

Goose: 699 (£7.41)

Love Balloon: 699 (£7.41)

Swan: 699 (£7.41)

Shoes: 700 (£7.42)

Pearl: 800 (£8.48)

Train: 899 (£9.53)

Badminton: 999 (£10.59)

Travel with you: 999 (£10.59)

TikTok gifts worth 1000 coins and over

High-value gifts, such as the Universe or Lion, are prestigious and instantly grab attention, making them a grand gesture of appreciation on TikTok Live.

Disco ball: 1,000 (£10.60)

Gerry the giraffe: 1,000 (£10.60)

Galaxy: 1,000 (£10.60)

The magic lamp: 1,000 (£10.60)

Mirror Flower: 1,000 (£10.60)

Gold mine: 1,000 (£10.60)

Watermelon love: 1,000 (£10.60)

Diamond tree: 1,088 (£11.54)

Fireworks: 1,088 (£11.54)

Counting sheep: 1,200 (£12.72)

Take a drive: 1,200 (£12.72)

Gaming Chair: 1,200 (£12.72)

Bombom car: 1,288 (£13.66)

Streamers set-up: 1,400 (£14.84)

Garland: 1,500 (£15.90)

Chasing the dream: 1,500 (£15.90)

Champion: 1,500 (£15.90)

Diamond ring: 1,500 (£15.90)

Flower Arrangement: 1,500 (£15.90)

Drinking time: 1,777 (£18.84)

Tree House: 1799 (£19.07)

Fast Boat: 1,888 (£20.02)

Airship: 1,999 (£21.19)

Magic album: 1,999 (£21.19)

Meteor shower: 3,000 (£31.80)

Leon the kitten: 4,888 (£51.82)

Wolf: 5,500 (£58.30)

Lion: 29,999 (£317.99)

TikTok Universe: 44,999 (£476.99)

What are TikTok gifts?

TikTok gifts are virtual tokens purchased with TikTok coins, allowing viewers to support their favourite TikTokers directly during live streams. These gifts enable fans to express appreciation in tangible ways, enhancing the relationship between creators and their audiences on TikTok.

How much is a galaxy on TikTok?

The Galaxy gift is worth 1000 coins which is approximately £10.60.

How much is a lion on TikTok?

Lions are among the most expensive virtual gifts on TikTok. They are worth 29,999 coins, equivalent to £317.99.

People show appreciation for their favourite TikTok creators by sending gifts during live streams. With a wide range of gifts at different price points, understanding their worth helps users make informed choices. For instance, a Rose on TikTok costs 1 coin (approximately 1p), making it one of the most affordable ways to support creators.

