Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup recipe: try cooking it yourself!

Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup is a flavorful and spicy soup popular in Nigerian cuisine. It is often enjoyed as a starter or main course and is believed to have medicinal properties due to the spices and herbs used. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make fish pepper soup.

The fresh fish pepper soup recipe is commonly made from catfish. The soup can be quite spicy. You can also add other ingredients like utazi or uziza leaves for added flavour if desired.

How to make fresh fish pepper soup

This pepper soup is a favorite at Nigerian parties and other occasions. Here is how to cook fresh fish pepper soup.

Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup ingredients

For fresh fish pepper soup, you need these ingredients:

2-3 whole fresh fish (tilapia, catfish, or any other firm-fleshed fish)

A tablespoon of ground crayfish

Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to your spice preference)

Cloves of garlic, minced

1 small onion, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 bouillon cubes or seasoning cubes (e.g., Maggi)

1 teaspoon ground pepper (optional)

1-2 handfuls of fresh scent leaves or basil leaves

Salt to taste

Water

Yam or plantains for a side dish (optional)

How to prepare fresh fish pepper soup

Below is a simple guide on how you can prepare this soup and enjoy it with your family.

Clean the fish and cut it into desired serving-sized pieces. Prepare the pepper mixture. Combine the scotch bonnet peppers, garlic, ginger, and half of the chopped onion in a blender. Blend until you have a smooth paste. In a large pot, add water (adjust for the quantity of soup you want). Place the pot on medium-high heat and bring the water to a boil. Once the water is boiling, add the blended pepper mixture to the pot. Allow it to simmer for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld. Add the ground crayfish, bouillon cubes, and ground pepper (if using). Stir well and let it simmer for another 5 minutes. Gently place the fish pieces into the simmering broth. Be careful not to overcrowd the pot. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the fish is cooked and flakes easily with a fork. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt to your liking. Add the scent of leaves or basil leaves to the soup. Stir well and let the soup simmer for 2-3 minutes. Your Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup is ready to be served. You can enjoy it with yams or plantains.

What is good about Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup?

Nigerian fresh fish pepper soup is delicious and offers several benefits. They include:

The soup provides a good source of high-quality protein. This is essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall health.

It's known for its bold and spicy flavour profile, making it a satisfying and flavorful meal.

Fish, especially fatty fish like catfish, is a source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have various health benefits, including heart health and brain function.

It is relatively simple to prepare, making it accessible to home cooks who want to explore Nigerian cuisine.

It's often served with side dishes like yam, plantains, or boiled rice, making it a complete and satisfying meal.

What are the most common kinds of fish pepper soups in Nigeria?

There are several varieties of fish used to prepare pepper soup. The choice of fish can depend on factors such as its availability, personal preference, and cost. Some of the most common kinds of fish used in Nigerian pepper soups include:

Catfish (Obokun or Mudfish): One of Nigeria's most popular choices for pepper soup. It's readily available and has a tender, white flesh that absorbs the flavours of the soup well.

One of Nigeria's most popular choices for pepper soup. It's readily available and has a tender, white flesh that absorbs the flavours of the soup well. Tilapia fish: It's mild in flavour and has a firm texture, making it a versatile option for this dish.

It's mild in flavour and has a firm texture, making it a versatile option for this dish. Mackerel (Titus or Kote): Mackerel is a fatty fish that is a good choice for those who prefer a heartier and oilier fish in their soup.

Mackerel is a fatty fish that is a good choice for those who prefer a heartier and oilier fish in their soup. Sardines (Shawa or Panla): Sardines are smaller fish rich in flavour and add a distinct taste to the dish.

The above process on how to make fish pepper soup is easy and allows you the flexibility to select your preferred spices. This soup is a favoured option among numerous Nigerians and those who love African cuisine.

