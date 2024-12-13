What is the SmartCash code: full list of codes and how to use them

SmartCash Payment Service Bank is a leading and innovative banking platform that aims to achieve financial inclusivity among Nigerians. The subsidiary of the telecommunication giant Airtel enhances the convenience and accessibility of financial services on mobile phones through USSD codes. What is the SmartCash code, and how do you use it for various transactions?

SmartCash is a subsidiary of the telecommunication giant Airtel. Photo: @smartcashpsb on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SmartCash has gained recognition as one of Nigeria's best mobile financial transaction platforms. Several financial services are accessible through SmartCash codes, and users can perform various transactions, such as purchasing airtime, transferring funds, withdrawing funds, and paying bills. It is secure, convenient, and highly accessible, as you do not require a smartphone or internet to transact.

What is the SmartCash code?

The SmartCash code, or SmartCash USSD code, is *939#. The code allows you to access several financial services on your phone without visiting a bank. Furthermore, without internet access, you can use it to transact on a phone, not necessarily a smartphone.

Dialling the code on your phone introduces you to self-care financial services, including sending/receiving money, buying airtime, and paying bills. Unlike online banking, this code is usable even in the remotest areas with no internet connectivity and brick-and-mortar banks.

What is the code to open SmartCash?

The SmartCash code is *939#. Photo: @smartcashpsb on Instagram

Source: UGC

Dialling the SmartCash code *939# opens a menu of services, but you cannot transact if your mobile wallet is not activated. Activating/opening an account allows you to access the various services on the platform. Below are straightforward steps for activating your SmartCash mobile wallet using a USSD code.

Dial the SmartCash code *939# on your mobile phone. This code works on all networks and phones. Choose the "How to Create Your Wallet" option from the menu that pops up on the screen. You can set up your account using your National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN). Provide the required personal information. Enter your personal information as required, including your official number, date of birth, and mobile phone number. Ensure you provide true and accurate information to avoid registration issues. Set up your Personal Identification Number (PIN). You will be prompted to create a four-digit PIN, which you will use to authorise transactions. A PIN makes your transactions on the platform secure, so it should be a unique, easy-to-remember number that others cannot easily guess. Answer a security question. A security question is another feature that secures your SmartCash wallet. It is used when you forget your PIN and try to recover your account. Security questions are simple personal questions such as "What is the name of your first pet?" Get a Nigerian Uniform Bank Account Number (NUBAN). Upon completing the activation process, you will be given a unique NUBAN number, which is your account number linked to your phone number.

How to transact using the SmartCash USSD codes

Once you activate your SmartCash mobile wallet, you can conveniently access several financial services on your phone. You can top it up, send money, withdraw funds, purchase airtime, and pay bills. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform various transactions using the USSD code.

Request funds from another person

You can request funds from other people through the SmartCash USSD code. Photo: Johnny Greig

Source: UGC

If you have insufficient funds in your SamrtCash wallet, you can request funds from another person to top it up. Here is how to do it.

Dial *939# and select Option 1 for Add Money. Choose Option 2 for Request Funds from a Friend. Enter the required details, such as your friend’s phone number and amount. Authorise the request by entering your PIN. Your friend will receive a text message, and if they accept the request, funds will be sent from their account to your SmartCash mobile wallet.

Send money

You can use SmartCash to transfer funds to SmartCash accounts, bank accounts, and mobile phones using USSD codes. Below is a simple procedure for sending money.

Dial *939# and select Option 4 for Transfer Money. Enter the required details, including the recipient’s account or mobile number and amount. Complete the transaction by entering your PIN to authorise it. Note that money transfer fees are applicable depending on the amount you are sending.

Withdraw money

Withdrawing money using a SmartCash code is simple. You can get your cash from the nearest SmartCash agent. Here is how to withdraw cash using a USSD code.

Dial *9393# and select Option 5 for Withdraw Cash. Enter the amount you would like to withdraw. Enter your four-digit PIN to authorise the withdrawal. A pay code will be sent to your mobile phone. Take the pay code to the nearest SmartCash agent, who will give the amount withdrawn.

Pay bills

This feature allows you to pay various bills, including water, cable TV, and electricity bills. Follow these steps to pay different utility bills using the SmarCash USSD code.

Dial *939# and select Option 6 for Pay Bills. Choose the type of bill you would like to pay from the list that emerges. Enter the required details, including the account number and amount. Enter your PIN to authorise the bill payment.

Buy airtime

If you run out of airtime and have funds in your SmartCash mobile wallet, do not worry; you can purchase it immediately. Below is how to purchase airtime using the SmartCash USSD code.

Dial *939# and choose Option 3 for Buy Airtime. Choose whether to buy airtime for your number or other numbers. Select the service provider. Enter amount. Enter your PIN to complete the airtime purchase.

Check SmartCash wallet balance

Knowing how much remains in your SmartCash mobile wallet helps you plan properly for future expenditures. Checking your SmartCash wallet balance is easy; here is how to do it.

Dial *939# and choose Option 2 for Check Balance. Enter your four-digit PIN, and your balance will appear on the screen shortly.

Even though the SmartCash code works perfectly most of the time, occasionally, you may encounter problems. If you cannot solve issues or have queries about the payment service bank, you can contact SmartCash customer service for assistance. Below are options for contacting SmartCash customer service for assistance.

Phone number : 09125-939-939

: 09125-939-939 Email address : customerservice@smartcashpsb.ng

: customerservice@smartcashpsb.ng X (Twitter) : @smartcashpsb

: @smartcashpsb Facebook : @smartcashpsb

: @smartcashpsb Instagram: @smartcashpsb

Benefits of using SmartCash codes

You do not need a smartphone or internet connection to use the SmartCash USSD codes. Photo: Gorica Poturak

Source: Getty Images

Why should you consider using SmartCash PBS? Several benefits accrue from using the SmartCash USSD code for financial transactions. Below are some of the advantages of using it.

It is convenient. You can perform financial transactions anywhere, anytime, as it operates 24/7.

Instant transactions. There are no transaction delays because they are completed almost instantly.

It is cost-effective. Although the platform charges fees for some transactions, they are relatively lower than other platforms. Additionally, you do not need internet connectivity or a smartphone to transact.

It is a secure way of transacting. Every user of SmartCash PSB has a secret PIN they use to approve transactions, so there are minimal chances of fraud.

Highly accessible. The SmartCash codes work on any mobile phone, whether a feature phone or a smartphone.

Do I need Internet access to use SmartCash codes?

The codes operate via USSD technology and are accessible without the internet. Additionally, it does not matter whether you have a smart device or a feature phone.

What happens if I forget my SmartCash PIN?

If you forget your SmartCash PIN and cannot approve transactions, dial *939#. On the list of options, choose PIN Reset to start your PIN recovery process. You may be asked a security question you answered when activating your SmartCash account.

Is it safe to use SmartCash codes?

SmartCash codes are secure for financial transactions. Before completing any transaction, you must provide your secret PIN to approve it. The answer to your security question also provides an additional layer of protection.

What services can I access with SmartCash codes?

Using various USSD codes, you can access multiple SmartCash services, including checking account balances, money transfers, airtime purchases, paying bills, and cash withdrawals.

Are there fees for using SmartCash codes?

Yes. SmartCash financial transactions attract varying fees depending on the amount of money transacted. However, the platform charges relatively lower fees than other platforms.

What is the SmartCash customer care number?

To contact SmartCash for inquiries or issues, call its customer care number at 09125-939-939. Alternatively, you can send a message through the email address customerservice@smartcashpsb.ng.

SmartCash codes are easy to use, allowing you to access various financial services from your phone conveniently. It is an instant and secure way to transact without internet access or a smartphone. The above procedures teach you how to use various codes to execute financial transactions hassle-free.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

