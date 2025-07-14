A Nigerian football fan informed the authorities to send him to the Nigeria Correctional Service located around Apapa in Lagos if Chelsea wins the Club World Cup

The Blues defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the inaugural expanded tournament at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, July 13

The London club earned $76 million in total from wins and progression through to the final, and could have earned an extra $2 million if they had beaten Flamengo in the group stages

Chelsea humbled Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to be crowned the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Champions at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, on Sunday night, July 13.

Cole Palmer scored a brace in the first half, before assisting new signing Joao Pedro for the third goal to put the team in the driver’s seat at halftime.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea FC, Robert Sanchez of Chelsea FC, and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain pose for a photo during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

The English player was named the overall best player after scoring three goals and providing two assists in two games throughout the tournament, while Robert Sanchez was awarded the Golden Glove after an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, including in the final.

Cole Palmer joined Chelsea legends Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba as the only players in the club in this century to score multiple goals in a final, per Football Faithful.

The Blues lost only one match against Flamengo in their second group stage match.

The initial estimate for the winner of the competition before the tournament began was put at $125 million, put together from participation fee, win or draw bonus, and knockout progress fee, according to beINSPORTS.

Send me to Kirikiri maximum prison- Arsenal fan

A staunch Arsenal fan wrote off two-time UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea before their encounter with PSG in the Club World Cup final.

In a post on IG, godfreyafc informed his audience that Paris Saint-Germain would beat the Blues and humiliate them same way they did against 15-time European champions Real Madrid in the semifinals.

He boasted that he is ready to be jailed at the Nigerian Correctional Service if the game went in favour of the English Premier League giants. He said:

"PSG don enter they want to dismantle and destroy.

"Na now Chelsea go know say dem never start.

"I am ready to bet anything wey I get from my head to toe, I am ready to go to prison because of this match. Send me to prison, I mean Kirikiri."

Reece James of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory against PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Chelsea fans have called on godfreyafc to honour his words and visit the Kirikiri maximum prison. Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them below:

phatill said:

"Which do you want @godfreyafc Kirikiri or Ikoyi? 😂."

elegbete1 added:

"Open the prison doors 🚪."

theafricajaguar wrote:

"See you see kirikiri 😮😂😂😂 na next season dem go release you, because the judge sef na chelsea fan🤣."

1kryptian said:

"Pls can we send @godfreyafc to prison pls, let’s Honour his word 😂😂😂."

Trump gatecrashes CWC celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Trump was given the honour of presenting the medals and trophies to the winners, but failed to realise the boundaries of his duty afterwards.

POTUS did not leave the stage after presenting the trophy to the team and celebrated the lift with the players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng