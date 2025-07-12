As investigators released the report of the Air India plane crash, a man shared his thoughts on the outcome

The man, Badasab Syed, lost four people from his family in the deadly plane crash that happened on June 12

Reacting to the report released by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, Badasab asked if the crash was avoidable

An Indian man was heartbroken after his four relatives perished in the Air India plane that crashed on June 12.

Badasab Syed, 59, has continued to mourn his loss one month after the tragedy happened at Ahmedabad.

Inayat Syed, 49, died alongside his wife and two adult children. Photo credit: BBC.

Badasab's brother, Inayat Syed, 49, died in the plane crash alongside his wife and two adult children when they were travelling to London.

One month after the tragedy, Badasab went to the mosque to offer prayers, and he heard that the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had released the report on what caused the deadly incident.

The BBC reports that he had rushed home to see the news so as to know if the report offered any clue.

After watching the news, Badasab felt the report raised more questions in his mind.

Was Air India plane crash avoidable?

For instance, he asked if the plane crash was avoidable since the report said fuel was cut off from the engines of the crashed aircraft.

He asked:

“The report mentions the pilots discussing who turned off fuel and a possible issue with the fuel control switch. We don’t know what that means? Was it avoidable? We may have to wait for the final report.”

His brother, who died in the plane crash, worked as an IT professional in the UK.

He had returned to India to attend a family wedding and was on his way back with his family when tragedy struck.

Air India plane fuel switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF

According to the investigation, it was likely that the two engines were CUT OFF from fuel supply using the switches which are located between the two pilots’ seats, immediately behind the plane’s throttle levers.

The report says these two vital switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF positions shortly after the Air India flight took off from Ahmedabad.

It says both engines’ fuel cutoff switches were “transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec."

Air India CEO shares insights about two pilots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has shared more details about the two pilots who captained its crashed plane.

The Boeing Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people on board, was on its way to London Gatwick Airport on Thursday, June 12.

A letter he wrote to customers of the airline indicates that the two pilots have more experience than previously reported.

He said in the letter:

"Our Crew: The flight was led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft. First Officer Clive Kunder, had over 3,400 hours of flying experience."

