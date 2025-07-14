Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13. His death was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu

The residents of Daura town in Katsina State and neighbours of the late President at his Kaduna State residence have expressed grief over his passing, reflecting on his role as a leader

Former President Buhari served as a democratically elected president from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, completing two terms in office

Daura, Katsina State - Former President Muhammadu Buhari's demise has sent a shockwave across the country, as many are left in disbelief over his death.

Former President Buhari died in a London hospital, as announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 13.

Tension in Buhari’s Hometown of Daura, Kaduna Residence

Particularly in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, and his residence in Kaduna State, residents and followers of the former president have been thrown into deep mourning, with many expressing reactions and reflecting on his legacy.

A sombre mood enveloped Daura, the hometown of the late former President Buhari, as news of his passing spread, casting a pall of grief over the community.

People were seen gathering in several groups, all in a mourning mood. They discussed in groups the death of the former president and commiserated with one another, as reported by Daily Trust on Sunday, July 13.

Residents reflect on legacy

According to Daily Trust, some of the residents of Daura expressed grief over the passing of the former president.

“We are praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi.” Umar Kamal prayed.

Another resident, Muhammad Salisu, said though different people have different opinions about Buhari’s administration, for them in Daura, they could only be grateful to him.

A former councillor of Unguwar Sarki Community, Zubairu Shanuna, said as a Muslim, he was saddened by the news and prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the late president.

“We are all mortals, and one after the other, we are all going to die at an appointed time. So, we pray to Allah to forgive him of his sins and grant him paradise,” he said.

Another Kaduna resident, Jafaru Jafaru Anaba, said the loss was painful, describing the late president as a national figure.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I heard the news of his death. I don’t want to say much other than to pray to Allah to forgive his sins. But it was a great loss, to be honest, to the nation,” he said.

Heartbreaking video captured at the London clinic

Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbreaking video has emerged showing a lady visibly distraught in front of The London Clinic, United Kingdom (UK).

Legit.ng had reported how former Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Although multiple posters claim Zahra Buhari was the individual crying in the clip, Legit.ng cannot independently verify if she was the one. We also cannot immediately confirm if the video is related to Buhari's death.

Nigeria's Governors pay tribute to the late president

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), have mourned the passing away of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, extolling his legacy as a 'leader with profound moral courage.

The NGF in a statement released by Governor Abdulrahman expressed deep emotions, penning a heartfelt tribute to the late former President Buhari, as he sympathised with the family, President Bola Tinubu and citizens of Nigeria.

