A moving truck was said to have hit a parked Akasa Air aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

No injuries were reported among staff or passengers during the incident, which happened on Monday, July 14

The affected aircraft is said to be under inspection as the investigation is ongoing, according to multiple media reports

There has been a minor incident at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India.

A truck hit a parked aircraft on Monday, Monday, July 14. The aircraft, which was hit, belongs to Akasa Air.

The parked aircraft was hit by a ground handler truck by mistake. Photo credit: India Today and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to reporting by India Today, the incident caused a scare at the Mumbai airport.

The outlet reports that a third-party ground handler inadvertently hit the parked aircraft while operating a cargo truck.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

India Today quoted an Akasa Air spokesperson as saying:

"The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating this incident with the third-party ground handle."

No injuries were reported after a truck touched a parked airplane at an Indian airport. Photo credit: India Today.

