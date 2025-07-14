Former President Muhammadu Buhari revealed in a final interview that he fled home to avoid an arranged marriage and a low-paying clerical job

His decision to join the military set him on a path to national leadership, ultimately becoming Head of State and later a democratically elected President

Despite his rise, Buhari’s legacy ended on a note of mixed reaction, contrasting with the redemptive journey of Nelson Mandela

In a revelation that drew parallels with the formative journey of Nelson Mandela, Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that his decision to flee home was driven by an arranged marriage and the prospect of earning a modest £12.10 as a clerical officer.

According to @MustapherSaeed, who highlighted the account via social media, Buhari shared these details during his final interview conducted by Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Buhari’s departure from home marked a critical turning point in his life. Much like Mandela, who famously left his guardian’s house to avoid a predetermined union and later protested at Fort Hare University, Buhari’s choice to reject societal expectations led him down a distinctly military path.

In contrast to Mandela’s journey toward national healing, Buhari’s legacy would unfold under markedly different conditions.

Mustapha Sa’eed shares Buhari’s final interview insights

The testimonial presented by Mustapha Sa’eed on X (formerly Twitter) offered a candid glimpse into Buhari’s motivations and personal transformation.

Sa’eed explained that Buhari opted for a military career instead of a conventional life trajectory, a decision that would eventually propel him into the highest echelons of power as Nigeria’s Head of State and later, an elected President.

Legacy of Buhari’s presidency

While Buhari rose through the ranks and led Nigeria across three presidential terms, public sentiment often reflected disenchantment rather than triumph.

Observers noted that, unlike Mandela’s legacy of reconciliation, Buhari’s administration was clouded by widespread mixed reactions.

As Sa’eed concluded, “What truly hindered the promise of his leadership may be known only to him, and to his Lord. May Allah have mercy on his soul.”

