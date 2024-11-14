After stabilizing around N7,500 per 50 kg, the price of cement went up to N8,500 a few weeks ago, depending on the brand and region

From N4,500 at the beginning of the year, findings have shown that the commodity's price has risen by nearly 100% since January

In addition, the price of blocks, iron rod or reinforcement, kitchen door, steel door among other materials have increased significantly

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Depending on the brand and area, the price of cement increased to N8,500 a few weeks ago after stabilizing at N7,500 per 50 kg.

Real estate expert cites high energy costs and monopolies as the main reasons for the regular price increases.Photo Credit: Jhorrocks

Source: Getty Images

The commodity's price has increased four times so far this year. In fact, since January, the commodity's price has increased by almost 100% from N4,500 at the start of the year.

Sebastine Ovie, an estate manager, said,

“The immediate impact of these price increases is that project timelines are disrupted, causing safety concerns as contractors with depraved minds are under pressure to cut corners,”

Ovie cited high energy costs and monopolies as the main reasons for the regular price increases. He clarified that Nigeria only has three significant cement producers.

He claimed that these three companies—Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge—control almost 95% of cement manufacturing.

Other building materials increases in price

In addition to cement, the cost of other building supplies has increased. The cost of an iron rod or reinforcement, which provides structural stability and integrity to structures, increased from N220,000 in 2020 to N265,000 per ton in 2021, then to N475,000 in 2022 and N1.2 million in 2024, according to a recent BusinessDay market survey.

While the price of six-inch blocks has increased from N160 in 2019 to N510 Naira today, the price of nine-inch blocks, which sold for N180 in 2019, remained stable, and then increased to N220 in 2021, N340 in 2022, and now N700 in 2024, has also increased.

The impact on steel doors and other finishes is equal. In 2019, a steel entrance door cost N150,000; today, it sells for more than N460,000. In certain instances, the price of kitchen carcasses and cabinets has increased by two or three times. A kitchen door has increased from N11,000 to N26,000, and a kitchen carcass board that used to retail for N15,500 now sells for N36,300.

Traders sell 50kg cement below N9,500

Legit.ng reported that Financial Derivatives Company Limited has reported that the average price of a 50kg bag of cement dropped to N7,500 in October 2024.

The new price represents a 21.05% reduction compared to the N9,500 average price in September 2024.

FDC disclosed the changes in its latest commodity update for November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng