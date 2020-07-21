Nigerian DSS ranks and salary structure explained: 2023 update

The Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS), headquartered in Abuja, is a security agency embedded in the National Security Organization (NSO). It was formed in 1986 and is tasked with ensuring national security, gathering intelligence, and protecting the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats. If you interested in serving your country in any capacity under this agency, here is an overview of Nigerian DSS ranks and salary structure.

The Department of State Services (DSS) operates under the Nigerian Presidency and communicates its actions to the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), based in Abuja. In its ranks are employees that occupy various positions, each with specific duties and responsibilities

Nigerian DSS ranks and salary structure

The DSS remuneration structure is based on the Consolidated Para-Military Salary Structure (CONPASS) – a unified internal multi-agency salary scale for paramilitary units in Nigeria.

The salary structure for each official will vary depending on academic and field qualifications, rank, experience, and years of service.

DSS ranks and qualifications

DSS operates on a strict hierarchical structure, starting from nonofficial recruits who can work up the ladder to become generals. Here is an overview of the ranks within this security agency and salary estimation.

Ranking Position Estimated salary High ranking officers General Lieutenant general Major general Brigadier general N750,000-N1.5 million Senior officers Colonel Lieutenant Colonel Major N300,000-N550,000 Junior officers Captain Lieutenant Second lieutenant N120,000-N350,000 Non-officers Staff Sergeant Sergeant Corporal Lance corporal Private Recruit N10,000-N90,000

Note: The specific salary figures for each level of the DSS salary structure may vary based on factors such as the budgetary allocations, policies, and education level. Additionally, allowances and benefits may be provided in addition to their basic salary.

Recruitment criteria for the DSS

The recruitment criteria follows the steps below:

Review the vacancy announcement and confirm your eligibility to apply. Submit your online application at personvue.com. Your application must be complete and submitted in order to register for DSSAT. Take a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Test (DSSAT). Submit education and military documentations. Your application, documents and DSSAT scores will be reviewed by the qualifications evaluation panel and successful candidates will be invited for assessment. The assessment is conducted in person at the DSS office. It includes a timed, written test and structured interview. After you pass the assessment, you will receive instructions for obtaining medical and security clearance. A suitability review panel examines your completed file (except for medical records) to determine your suitability. A Physical Readiness Test (PRT) is done. After passing all the steps successfully, your name is placed on the register, which is the rank-ordered list of successful candidates.

What are the responsibilities of the DSS?

The DSS is tasked with key responsibilities. These include:

Preventing and detecting any crimes that pose a threat to the internal security of Nigeria.

Safeguarding and maintaining the confidentiality of all non-military classified issues related to the internal security of Nigeria.

Preventing, detecting, and investigating instances involving espionage, subversion, sabotage, terrorism, separatist agitations, inter-group conflicts, economic crimes with national security implications, and threats to law and order.

Providing protective security for designated high-ranking government officials, sensitive installations, and visiting dignitaries;

Offering timely advice to the government on all matters concerning national security interests.

What is the DSS recruit salary?

DSS recruits are new entrants into the force who must undergo an intensive six-month training. They, therefore, have no official monthly salary. They are entitled to the DSS training allowance of between N10,000 to N12,000.

What is the DSS cadet officer salary in Nigeria?

A DSS cadet officer earns an estimated salary of N50,000 on monthly basis.

What is the monthly salary in the DSS?

The average monthly salary for DSS rank with a degree ranges between N10,000 to N350,000. Top officials such as the general earn over N1 million.

What is the highest rank in the DSS?

The general, also called the director-general, is the highest-ranking official in the DSS.

What is the difference between DSS and SSS?

The Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) is sometimes called the State Security Services (SSS). The two refer to the same institution.

The DSS is a secret security agency responsible for state law enforcement, and protecting senior government officials, including the Nigerian president. For this reason, the DSS ranks and salary are highly structured, starting with the DSS recruit to the general.

