The Kebbi State Government would receive N4bn from the FG to cover the cost of building Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi

In the 2025 budget that was presented to the National Assembly, the Federal Government allocated N105,953,496,365 to the aviation sector.

Compared to the 2024 total budget of N63,317,450,275, The Punch reported that the 2025 allocation represents an increase.

The Federal Government intends to reimburse the Kebbi State Government for N4 billion that was spent on the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi.

However, stakeholders advised the government to refrain from returning public monies to state governments that had invested in unprofitable airport construction.

Internet services will receive N1.5 billion, while Lagos and Abuja airports will receive N5 billion for electricity and energy upgrades.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency will receive N9,819,554,829, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria will receive N7,975,364,319, and the Aviation Ministry will receive N71,123,368,069, according to a further budget breakdown.

Other organizations include the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (N7,000,000,000) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (N10,035,209,148).

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the two largest aviation ministry entities, were not given any funding in the budget.

Experts say that's probably because they pay their own costs and are both cost recovery agencies.

Although the International Civil Aviation Organization advises against it, the Federal Government takes 50% of the agency' internally generated revenue.

The ICAO suggests that the money that the agencies make be used to upgrade infrastructure and increase aircraft safety.

The aviation unions and other stakeholders have persisted in opposing the deduction, arguing that it jeopardizes industry safety.

When contacted, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, stated that he was unsure if the agency could be excluded from the budget and insisted that their 2025 budget be included.

“Well, I am not sure that the NCAA can be exempted from the budget, but I will further confirm from the DFA (director of finance and accounts).”

FG announces plan for aviation schools

Legit.ng reported that the federal government reportedly plans to open Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) annexes in five of the nation's geo-political zones.

In pursuit of this objective, the government has allocated N3,680,000,000 to the project's realisation.

Founded in 1964 and recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as a Regional Training Centre (RTC), NCAT is Nigeria's premier aviation training facility.

