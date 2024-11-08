Elizade University courses and fees: Comprehensive breakdown

Elizade University, a private institution located in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria, was founded in 2012 by Nigerian businessman Michael Ade-Ojo, the founder of the Elizade Group of Companies. The university has recently announced its school fees for the 2024/2025 academic year. This comprehensive guide provides an overview of the Elizade University courses and fees to simplify your work.

Elizade University is a private university in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria. Photo: @ElizadeUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Elizade University is one of the best private universities in Nigeria. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across several faculties, including Law, Engineering, Social Sciences, and Basic and Applied Sciences. The university is known for its emphasis on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, supporting academic and personal growth.

Elizade University courses and fees

Elizade University took off in January 2013 with 64 students, 13 programmes, and two faculties and has experienced an overall geometric increase. As of 2024, the university has grown to admit over 1,500 students across thirty-two programmes and expanded to offer postgraduate degree programmes.

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Elizade University fees vary according to the course and level of study. Below is a list of Elizade University courses and academic fees.

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering at Elizade University was established in 2014, shortly after the university's launch in 2012. The faculty currently has six departments with their respective undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as follows:

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Automotive Engineering

Computer Engineering

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Students joining the program must pay ₦1,320,000 for the 100 Level and ₦1,305,0000 for the 200-300 Level and 400-500 Level.

Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences

The Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences has been a foundational faculty since Elizade University’s establishment. Below is an overview of the programmes offered by the faculty, along with their associated fees.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200-300 Level (₦) 400-500 Level (₦) Biotechnology 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Microbiology 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Biochemistry 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Environmental Management and Toxicology 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Applied Geophysics 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Computer Science 1,270,000 1,135,000 1,135,000 Physics with Electronics 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Cybersecurity 1,860,000 1,845,000 1,305,000 Microbiology 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000

Faculty of Humanities, Social, and Management Sciences

This faculty has eleven departments and provides programs that help students build skills in thinking, analysis, and leadership. It also prepares students for careers like sociology, management, and media studies.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200-300 Level (₦) 400-500 Level (₦) Accounting Banking and Finance 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Business Administration 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Human Resource Management 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Economics 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Mass Communication 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Tourism and Hospitality Management 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Sociology 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 Political Science 1,120,000 1,110,000 1,105,000 History and International Relations 1,035,000 1,020,000 965,000 English Language 975,000 965,000 965,000 Performing and Film Arts 975,000 965,000 965,000

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The Faculty of Allied Health Sciences emerged from the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences in 2023. It was established to promote and enhance quality, innovative and entrepreneurial diagnostic and healthcare delivery education. The faculty has four programmes, which are as follows.

Programme 100 Level (₦) 200-300 Level (₦) 400-500 Level (₦) Medical Laboratory Science 1,860,000 1,845,000 1,305,000 Nursing Science 2,050,000 2,025,000 1,305,000 Human Anatomy 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000 Human Physiology 1,150,000 1,125,000 1,125,000

Note: Students from 200-level to 500-level in the Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science programs must pay an additional clinical fee of ₦300,000 per session.

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

This faculty trains students in areas related to environmental planning, design, and sustainability. It prepares them for careers in fields such as architecture, urban planning, and environmental management.

Architecture

Quantity Surveying

Estate Management

Students joining the program must pay ₦1,260,000 (for the 100 Level), ₦1,185,000 (for the 200-300 Level), and ₦1,135,000 (for the 400-500 Level).

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Elizade University offers a Law programme that equips students with essential legal knowledge and skills. It prepares graduates for careers in various legal fields.

Law

The school fee for the Law programme is ₦2,050,000 (for 100 Level), ₦2,015,000 (for 200-300 Level) and ₦1,605,000 (for 400-500 Level).

Note: In addition to tuition fees, all aspiring 100-level students are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦100,000. Academic fees cover tuition, examinations, registration, accommodation, and other chargeable student amenities and services, excluding feeding and personal expenses.

Additionally, students should be aware that half of the tuition fee is payable before resumption and registration, with the remaining due on or before the second-semester resumption.

What are the courses offered at Elizade University?

The learning facility offers many marketable courses, including Automotive Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Microbiology, Economics, and a Bachelor of Laws.

Where is Elizade University located?

Elizade University is located in Ilara-Mokin, a town in Ondo State, Nigeria.

What rank is Elizade University in Nigeria?

According to a publication by Edu Rank, the state-owned university is ranked 105 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Elizade University is ranked 560 out of 1,104; globally, it is 10972 out of 14,131.

How much are the school fees for Nursing at Elizade University?

The Nursing course fees at Elizade's school fees range between 2,050,000 and 1 350,000.

What medical courses are offered at Elizade University?

Elizade University is among the best medical schools, offering various programs, including Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Human Anatomy, and Physiology.

Is Elizade University accredited?

Elizade University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria, which ensures that its programs meet national standards for higher education.

Elizade University is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. Elizade University's school fees vary according to the course and level of study. The above is a detailed breakdown of all the courses and fees payable.

