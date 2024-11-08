Elizade University courses and fees: Comprehensive breakdown
Elizade University, a private institution located in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria, was founded in 2012 by Nigerian businessman Michael Ade-Ojo, the founder of the Elizade Group of Companies. The university has recently announced its school fees for the 2024/2025 academic year. This comprehensive guide provides an overview of the Elizade University courses and fees to simplify your work.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Elizade University courses and fees
- What are the courses offered at Elizade University?
- Where is Elizade University located?
- What rank is Elizade University in Nigeria?
- How much are the school fees for Nursing at Elizade University?
- What medical courses are offered at Elizade University?
- Is Elizade University accredited?
Elizade University is one of the best private universities in Nigeria. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across several faculties, including Law, Engineering, Social Sciences, and Basic and Applied Sciences. The university is known for its emphasis on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, supporting academic and personal growth.
Elizade University courses and fees
Elizade University took off in January 2013 with 64 students, 13 programmes, and two faculties and has experienced an overall geometric increase. As of 2024, the university has grown to admit over 1,500 students across thirty-two programmes and expanded to offer postgraduate degree programmes.
For the 2024/2025 academic session, Elizade University fees vary according to the course and level of study. Below is a list of Elizade University courses and academic fees.
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering at Elizade University was established in 2014, shortly after the university's launch in 2012. The faculty currently has six departments with their respective undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as follows:
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Automotive Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
Students joining the program must pay ₦1,320,000 for the 100 Level and ₦1,305,0000 for the 200-300 Level and 400-500 Level.
Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences
The Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences has been a foundational faculty since Elizade University’s establishment. Below is an overview of the programmes offered by the faculty, along with their associated fees.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200-300 Level (₦)
|400-500 Level (₦)
|Biotechnology
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Microbiology
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Biochemistry
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Environmental Management and Toxicology
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Applied Geophysics
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Computer Science
|1,270,000
|1,135,000
|1,135,000
|Physics with Electronics
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Cybersecurity
|1,860,000
|1,845,000
|1,305,000
|Microbiology
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
Faculty of Humanities, Social, and Management Sciences
This faculty has eleven departments and provides programs that help students build skills in thinking, analysis, and leadership. It also prepares students for careers like sociology, management, and media studies.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200-300 Level (₦)
|400-500 Level (₦)
|Accounting Banking and Finance
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Business Administration
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Human Resource Management
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Economics
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Mass Communication
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Tourism and Hospitality Management
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Sociology
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|Political Science
|1,120,000
|1,110,000
|1,105,000
|History and International Relations
|1,035,000
|1,020,000
|965,000
|English Language
|975,000
|965,000
|965,000
|Performing and Film Arts
|975,000
|965,000
|965,000
Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
The Faculty of Allied Health Sciences emerged from the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences in 2023. It was established to promote and enhance quality, innovative and entrepreneurial diagnostic and healthcare delivery education. The faculty has four programmes, which are as follows.
|Programme
|100 Level (₦)
|200-300 Level (₦)
|400-500 Level (₦)
|Medical Laboratory Science
|1,860,000
|1,845,000
|1,305,000
|Nursing Science
|2,050,000
|2,025,000
|1,305,000
|Human Anatomy
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
|Human Physiology
|1,150,000
|1,125,000
|1,125,000
Note: Students from 200-level to 500-level in the Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science programs must pay an additional clinical fee of ₦300,000 per session.
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
This faculty trains students in areas related to environmental planning, design, and sustainability. It prepares them for careers in fields such as architecture, urban planning, and environmental management.
- Architecture
- Quantity Surveying
- Estate Management
Students joining the program must pay ₦1,260,000 (for the 100 Level), ₦1,185,000 (for the 200-300 Level), and ₦1,135,000 (for the 400-500 Level).
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law at Elizade University offers a Law programme that equips students with essential legal knowledge and skills. It prepares graduates for careers in various legal fields.
- Law
The school fee for the Law programme is ₦2,050,000 (for 100 Level), ₦2,015,000 (for 200-300 Level) and ₦1,605,000 (for 400-500 Level).
Note: In addition to tuition fees, all aspiring 100-level students are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦100,000. Academic fees cover tuition, examinations, registration, accommodation, and other chargeable student amenities and services, excluding feeding and personal expenses.
Additionally, students should be aware that half of the tuition fee is payable before resumption and registration, with the remaining due on or before the second-semester resumption.
What are the courses offered at Elizade University?
The learning facility offers many marketable courses, including Automotive Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Microbiology, Economics, and a Bachelor of Laws.
Where is Elizade University located?
Elizade University is located in Ilara-Mokin, a town in Ondo State, Nigeria.
What rank is Elizade University in Nigeria?
According to a publication by Edu Rank, the state-owned university is ranked 105 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Elizade University is ranked 560 out of 1,104; globally, it is 10972 out of 14,131.
How much are the school fees for Nursing at Elizade University?
The Nursing course fees at Elizade's school fees range between 2,050,000 and 1 350,000.
What medical courses are offered at Elizade University?
Elizade University is among the best medical schools, offering various programs, including Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Human Anatomy, and Physiology.
Is Elizade University accredited?
Elizade University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria, which ensures that its programs meet national standards for higher education.
Elizade University is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. Elizade University's school fees vary according to the course and level of study. The above is a detailed breakdown of all the courses and fees payable.
