A recent report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicates that Eko and Ikeja electricity distribution companies recorded the highest number of consumer complaints in the third quarter of 2024.

Most of these complaints were related to billing issues, followed by concerns about metering, tariff bands, and service disruptions.

Additional challenges included disconnections and operational delays, such as voltage fluctuations and non-compliance.

According to the quarterly NERC document, Ikeja and Eko DisCos received 2,401 and 1,073 complaints, respectively, while Aba Power had the fewest, with just 10 complaints.

The commission emphasized the importance of accelerating complaint resolution efforts, which are currently being improved.

The report disclosed that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across Nigeria received a total of 328,696 customer complaints in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 14.35% rise from the previous quarter.

It also highlighted that power distributors issued refunds totalling over N207.4 million through credit adjustments for issues such as over-billing.

The report stated:

“The complaints on billing that were resolved during the quarter resulted in a credit adjustment on customers’ bills to the tune of N207,442,190.”

During the period under review, NERC’s Customer Complaint Units (CCUs) processed 5,287 complaints directly, resolving 1,647 cases, achieving a resolution rate of 31.15% — an improvement from the 22.38% recorded in the previous quarter.

The commission’s CCUs are specialized units tasked with addressing complaints submitted directly by customers through emails, letters, or phone calls via the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) call centre.

An analysis of complaints handled by CCUs revealed that 34.37% were related to billing, 29.98% to metering, 13.60% to tariff band concerns, and 12.24% to service interruptions.

Together, these categories, according to the report, accounted for 90.18% of all complaints during the quarter.

Notably, significant increases in customer complaints were observed in Benin, Kano, and Yola, while Enugu recorded a slight decline.

Also, NERC’s Forum Offices handled 3,202 active appeals during the period, comprising 1,035 cases carried over from the previous quarter and 2,167 new appeals.

The commission pointed out the low-resolution rate of 31.15% at its Customer Complaint Units during the period and emphasized that measures are being implemented to enhance Discos' efficiency in complaint resolution.

