The Nigeria Customs Service has released figures showing the number of applicants in its ongoing recruitment

The NCS seeks to employ qualified Nigerians for various roles as professionals and general duty officer

The roles are based on candidates' qualifications and range from secondary school certificate holders to B.Sc. and HND graduates

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it received 573,519 applications for its recently concluded 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

The applications submitted through the NCS recruitment portal far exceed the available positions approved by the Federal Government.

The Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi is looking ot fill a vacant position within the service Photo credit: NCS

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said during the 61st quarterly board meeting of the service recently held in Abuja that the Federal Government plans to recruit 3,927 Customs officers, Punch reports.

Nigeria Customs Service recruitment

Providing a breakdown of the applications from Nigerians, Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS National Public Relations Officer, said the applications spanned various educational qualifications, including university degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HND), and secondary school certificates.

Maiwada explained:

“The service has two categories of officers: the support staff, who are professionals, and the general duty officers."

The NCS assured Nigerians that the recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based, ensuring only the most qualified candidates were selected.

Breakdown of Applications:

Superintendent Cadre (General Duty): 249,218,000 applications received.

Superintendent Cadre (Support Staff): 27,722,000 candidates with HNDs and university degrees applied.

Inspector Cadre:

General Duty: 115,634 applications.

Support Staff: 12,952 applications.

Customs Assistants:

General Duty: 153,593,000 applications (for secondary school certificate holders with five credits, including Maths and English).

Support Staff: 14,400 applications (for those without Maths and English).

Reasons for over 500k application

The NCS recruitment exercise figures highlight the country's unemployment levels and the high demand for public sector jobs in Nigeria.

In a recent report, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria has a labour force of 88.94 million people, of which 84.15 million are employed, resulting in an unemployment rate of 5.39%.

Among employed Nigerians, the NBS noted that the majority (74.4%) work in the private sector, while 25.6% are employed in the public sector.

Research shows that Nigerian youths still prefer careers in the public sector. The research noted that public service jobs are preferred primarily due to job security and economic benefits, including pensions and gratuities.

Other factors influencing this preference include perceptions of public sector roles, dissatisfaction with current jobs, social recognition, and altruistic motives.

