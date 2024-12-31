Nigerian Customs Service has announced that it raked in a revenue of N5.14 trillion in 2024

This figure shows almost 60% growth from its 2023 revenue and 100% growth from its 2022 revenue

Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi says this is a product of several collaborative efforts and intelligence-led operations

The Nigeria Customs Service has revealed that it generated a record-breaking revenue of N5.1 trillion in 2024. This revenue is 59.3% higher than the N3.2 trillion recorded in 2023 and almost twice the N2.64 trillion recorded in 2022.

Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, stated this while speaking at the 18th Africa Security Watch Conference in Doha, Qatar.

Adeniyi noted that this record was possible through the deployment of several geospatial technologies, such as satellite feeds and geo-mapping, for surveillance and enforcement.

According to him, there have also been collaborative operations like Operation Whirlwind with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which have led to the interception of over 695,000 litres of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit.

The Punch reports that the achievements were powered by the Nigerian Customs Act 2023, which effectively redefined how the Nigerian Customs Service combats emerging threats.

He said;

“Under my leadership, the NCS generated a record-breaking N5.1tn in revenue, a feat that underscores the agency’s innovative use of technology and improved compliance frameworks.

“We have equally strengthened partnerships with both domestic and international stakeholders. And this achievement was not merely about numbers but also reflected the efficiency and resilience of the Customs workforce.”

He added that by intercepting arms shipments, the Customs have also contributed to disrupting the flow of small weapons and reducing security challenges in the country. Similar collaborative operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have led to the interception of illicit drugs.

Customs sells smuggled PMS at 400/litre

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs Service was auctioning over 15,000 litres of seized Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) to help mitigate transportation challenges during the Yuletide holidays.

The PMS was among items intercepted during Operation Whirlwind, during which the customs seized 613 jerrycans of fuel worth over N27.5 million.

After obtaining legal approval to sell the seized items, the Comptroller General of Customs directed that they be sold at N400/litre, with each 25-litre gallon selling at N10,000.

