The British government processed about 225,000 Nigerians' applications for UK visas between June 2023 and June 2024.

If the exchange rate is fixed at N1,700/$1, the total revenue from Nigerian applicants might, conservatively, exceed N68 billion

Nigeria has experienced an increase in the number of visa rejections to the UK despite the huge sum of money

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, the British government processed more than 225,000 Nigerians' applications for UK visas.

The total revenue from Nigerian applicants might surpass N68 billion. Photo Credit: Andreswd

Source: Getty Images

Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status, and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration, the British High Commission in Lagos made this announcement during the opening of Africa's largest UK visa application center this week.

He said,

“In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225,000 UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories and this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants.”

Nigerian applicants could be contributing N68 billion

Daily sun reported that there was no detailed analysis of the different kinds of visas and the associated costs. But a short-term visa (up to six months, single or multiple entry) costs $150, while longer-term visas (valid for up to two years) cost $565.

Moreover, short-term student visas for more than six months but less than eleven months cost $262, while visas valid for up to five years cost $1,009, those for up to ten years cost $1260, and private medical care costs $262 for more than six months to 11 months.

The total revenue from Nigerian applicants might, conservatively, surpass N68 billion if the exchange rate is set at N1,700/$1 and the student visa pricing of $262 is used as a benchmark for half of the total applications (112,500) and $150 for the other half.

Visa rejection on the high

Even in the event that the application is denied, visa application expenses are often non-refundable.

In spite of the enormous money, Nigeria has seen a rise in the number of UK visa rejections. Nigeria was one of the top five countries with the highest rejection rate in the second half of 2023. One in eight Nigerian applications were denied in Q4 2023, compared to one in 31 in Q4 2022.

Although the exact causes of these denials are unknown, they are probably related to the UK's stricter immigration laws, namely modifications to the regulations governing dependent visas and the graduate route post-study work visa.

Although not as high as Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia also had high visa denial rates.

Nowadays, a large number of Nigerians are looking to the US for chances in higher education.

Over 20,000 Nigerian students were enrolled at US universities in 2023–2024, making it the largest source of international students in Africa and the seventh largest source worldwide. Compared to the prior year, this indicates a 13.5% growth.

UK grants visas to 430,000 Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the British High Commission to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has confirmed that about 430,000 visa applications by Nigerians were approved in 2024.

The development was disclosed in a press statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Montgomery stated this during a meeting with the Chairperson and CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advising Nigerian visa applicants to apply directly and avoid third parties.

Source: Legit.ng