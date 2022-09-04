How to fix a patchy beard: 5 ways to get facial hair you want

Most guys will tell you that growing a beard is easy. Just leave it and allow it to grow at its own pace. However, if you don't take care of your beard, it will look patchy and unkempt. Here are simple steps you can take to fix your patchy beard. You will eventually have the thick, full beard you have always desired.

A patchy beard or uneven facial hair growth is typically caused by genes passed down from parents. It can also be due to an imbalanced diet, hormone levels, and stress. Learn some simple techniques for fixing your patchy facial hair.

Patchy beard causes

Why is my beard so patchy? A variety of factors can cause patchy facial hair growth. They include:

Hormones

Hormonal imbalance happens to be a major cause of bald spots in beards. The imbalance can result from different factors, including puberty, stress, and even certain medical conditions. If you suspect that hormones could be behind your patchy beard, make an effort to consult a doctor and get your levels checked.

Genetics

Another common cause of a patchy beard is genetics. If your father or grandfather had a patchy beard, likely, you will too. Unfortunately, you can do little about this cause, but knowing that it's a possibility can help you accept your beard for what it is.

Diet

Diet can also play a role in the health of your facial hair. If you are suffering from vitamin and mineral deficiency, it can lead to a patchy beard. Ensure that you take a well-balanced diet and take a multivitamin if you think your diet may be deficient in certain nutrients.

Patchy beard solution

Don't stress yourself if the nagging image of a patchy image shows up every time you look in the mirror. You shouldn't fret much because you are not the only victim. Many men struggle with achieving thick, full facial hair. However, there are various ways how to fix a patchy beard.

1. Let it grow out

That is probably the most common advice given to men with patchy beards. And for a good reason - it can take time for your facial hair to fill in. So be patient and let it grow out as much as possible. Once it reaches its full potential, you can start to shape it.

2. Use a beard comb

A beard comb can help to distribute the hair evenly and fill in any gaps. Just make sure to use a wide-toothed comb to avoid damaging your facial hair.

3. Use beard oil or balm

Beard oils and creams help hydrate the hair and skin, promoting beard growth. They can also help to tame flyaway hairs and make your beard appear fuller.

4. Try a dietary supplement

Several dietary supplements on the market claim to help with patchy beard growth. While no scientific evidence supports these claims, some men have had success with them.

5. See a dermatologist

If all the above efforts fail to give satisfying results, you must employ a dermatologist's services. They can help to determine the cause of your beard loss and offer treatment options.

Products that can help fix a patchy beard

If you are thinking of how to fill in a patchy beard, some products can help you in your journey to realizing your dream beard. Some of the best products on the market to help you get the fuller, thicker beard you have always wanted include:

Beard oil: This is a great starting point if you are trying to fix a patchy beard. Not only will it moisturize your skin and hair, but it will also help to make your facial hair look fuller and thicker.

This is a great starting point if you are trying to fix a patchy beard. Not only will it moisturize your skin and hair, but it will also help to make your facial hair look fuller and thicker. Beard balm or butter: You can also opt to use beard balm or butter. These products help to tame flyaways, hydrate your skin, and add a bit of extra hold to your facial hair. Simply scoop out a small amount of product and work it into your beard.

You can also opt to use beard balm or butter. These products help to tame flyaways, hydrate your skin, and add a bit of extra hold to your facial hair. Simply scoop out a small amount of product and work it into your beard. Beard wax: This is great for taming unruly hair and giving your facial hair a bit of extra hold. Just apply the wax to your beard.

When left to grow, how long does a patch beard take to fill in?

Whether you are trying to grow a beard for the first time or patch up a thinning facial hair, you might wonder how long it will take for your beard to fill in.

Your facial hair will likely fill in relatively quickly if you are a young man in your twenties. This is because testosterone levels are typically highest in young men, meaning beard growth is more robust.

Genetics is another factor that affects the rate at which your beard will fill in. If your father or grandfather had a full, thick beard, you are more likely to be able to grow one as well.

Finally, lifestyle choices can affect how quickly your facial hair fills in. If you are eating a healthy diet and taking care of your skin, you stand a good chance of achieving a thick and full beard.

It takes anywhere from several weeks to months to grow a full beard. Several factors must be considered. Importantly, you should be patient.

What dietary supplements help in fixing a patchy beard?

You may want to consider dietary supplements if you are looking for ways to fix a patchy beard. While there is no miracle cure, taking the right supplements can help promote hair growth and make your beard look fuller and healthier. Here are a few to consider:

1. Biotin

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin often touted as a natural hair growth treatment. It is found in many foods, including egg yolks, nuts, and seeds. Alternatively, you can take it as a supplement to make up for any inadequacies.

Some research suggests that biotin supplements may help strengthen hair and nails. And while there is no concrete evidence that biotin can help with facial hair growth, it certainly cannot hurt to try.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a major role in assisting your body in absorbing calcium. It is often called the "sunshine vitamin" because our bodies make it when our skin is exposed to sunlight.

Inadequate Vitamin D plays a role in hair loss; hence it is important to get enough vitamin D. Make an effort and spend more time in the sun to improve vitamin D intake or take supplements.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 falls in the category of the "good" fat essential for good health. They are found in fish, nuts, and seeds. Omega-3 fatty acids play a role in many bodily functions, including hair growth.

Does a patchy beard mean low testosterone?

This is not necessarily the case. Testosterone is the hormone responsible for facial hair growth, but many other factors can affect facial hair growth. For example, you are more likely to have patchy facial hair if you have a genetic predisposition for baldness.

Other factors affecting beard growth include stress, illness, and certain medications. If you are among the many men questioning the connection between a patchy beard and low testosterone, it's best to talk to your doctor.

If you have a patchy beard, don't despair - there are ways to fix it. Be patient, give your facial hair time to grow in, and consider taking dietary supplements to help promote hair growth. Ensure you put in personal time and effort, and undoubtedly, you will be able to grow the beard of your dreams.

