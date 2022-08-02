How to get over a girl: 11 ways that will help you let go

Relationships are great, and many times they start with a crush. However, converting a crush into a relationship can be complicated. Most people are hopeful that the girl they crush on will finally be the one. Unfortunately, not all relationships end with a happily ever after. This article will explain how to get over a girl you love or have been crushing on.

Heartbroken man.

The toughest thing to do sometimes is to get over someone you love. What matters is learning to let go and accepting the fact that she will never truly be yours. But you shouldn't let this make you feel less than yourself. Always respect other people's opinions and learn to walk away. If you are constantly asking yourself things like "I can't get over her and why", below are 11 simple ways how to get over a girl who friend-zoned you.

How to get over a girl you like or love

It can be amazing to fall in love. Whatever the cause, if you have fallen in love with a girl who doesn't feel the same, you must get past these emotions in order to move on with your life. Here are some ways to help you overcome it.

1. Accept it

The hardest thing in life is to accept that the girl of your dreams doesn't love you. You have to realise that someone isn't right for you at some time. Not thinking about her does not imply acceptance of the situation as it is.

Instead, it implies that you are happy to let her go and move on. You can express your feelings about her rejection in writing if it helps. It may sound corny, but accepting it is the best way of how to let go of a crush.

2. Acknowledge your feelings

It is natural and normal to feel grief before accepting that you are crushing on someone who feels nothing for you. You will feel mad and rejected, but you have to accept and move on. Admit to yourself that you are going through a difficult time, and it is okay to feel sad or mad about it. Know you can only be friends and nothing more.

3. Don't blame yourself

Most people start blaming themselves if a girl doesn't love them back. Guys are often victims of self-blame when a girl they like doesn't seem to reciprocate their feelings. One way how to get over a girl who doesn't like you is to quit blaming yourself or thinking there is something wrong with you.

Quit asking yourself what you are not doing or looking for answers from her. Sometimes you even feel like you want to apologise to her again to see if she will change her mind. Don't jump down that rabbit hole and obsess over why she doesn't want you.

4. Seek professional help

A heartbreak can leave you devastated beyond what you can handle. If you want to know how to get over a girlfriend you still love, seek professional help. You can visit a therapist, specifically someone specialising in relationships or join a support group.

This is an option if you are having difficulty getting over your ex. A therapist will help validate your feelings and empathise with your emotions. In addition, just sharing your story can help build you up.

5. Be in control of your emotions

Depressed man on the bed at home.

When you face rejection from a girl you like, you may feel great anger and resentment. This is especially if you were so invested and she rejected you for no reason. At first, it may seem normal to be angry, but if it lasts too long, it becomes unhealthy for you.

These negative feelings will take a toll on your emotional and physical health. It would help if you recognised this behaviour as unhealthy; this is the first step in letting go. In learning to let go, you can also learn to control your emotions.

6. Keep your distance

Nothing hurts like constant reminders of the girl you love, especially when it's clear she doesn't love you more than a friend. The best way how to get over a crush you see every day is to keep your distance.

It helps soothe the pain of rejection by simply cutting off all communication. Don't allow yourself to be friend zoned, especially if you have romantic feelings for her. A good rule of thumb is to scale back your interaction with her; as the saying goes, out of sight, out of mind.

7. Take care of yourself

A heartbreak or rejection can hurt, and sometimes people tend to neglect themselves. You don't want to do anything as you feel hopeless. It is hard to take care of yourself when you have emotional pain since it affects your self-esteem.

If you are wondering how to lose feelings for a girl, then let go of the feelings and take good care of yourself. Self-care during a breakup or rejection is not easy, but it's possible. You can go for a walk and exercise, which will help you boost your mood and reduces anxious feelings.

8. Hang out with your friends and family

Most people want to be alone after rejection, but you should resist this temptation. Instead, surround yourself with friends and family. This will help you distract your mind and make you forget that girl you were crushing on.

Friends and family are wonderful for providing resources to keep your spirits up. Allow them to take you out for a good time somewhere and allow yourself to enjoy it.

9. Avoid stalking her on social media

Man in glasses and hoodie on computer.

Source: UGC

Social media is a big part of life; it is the first thing most people check when they wake up. You will be tempted to stalk your crush on social media to see what she is up to.

Do not allow yourself to go down this road. You don't need constant reminders of your crush, especially if she has rejected you. Staying off social media while you heal will also keep you from seeing other happy couples, making things worse.

You can pass the time by reading a book or watching your preferred movie or TV show. If at all possible, unfollow her everywhere while you recover.

10. Be active

How to stop crushing on a friend? Occupy yourself with different activities. Go for a run, work out, hang out with your boys, volunteer, and be busy. Find something to keep you busy, and don't just sit around. Sitting around feeling sorry for yourself will leave you stuck in your emotions.

11. Meet new people and try new things

Are you wondering how to get over a crush on a friend or a girl you liked? Trying to meet new friends who will help you forget her. Many people take too long to move on and believe their crush is the one for them.

A rebound is not always bad after heartbreak, as it helps you forget. Go out and give yourself a chance to find someone by meeting new people.

Hit the club, go for coffee dates with potentials, join Tinder and enjoy the blind dates. You never know where you will find love. Mingle and be open-minded; if nothing else, you will at least gain some new friends.

How do you let go of a girl you love so much?

One of the best ways how to stop liking someone and just be friends is to accept the situation and move on. Do not hate them or plot revenge.

How do you let go of a girl without hurting her?

Be respectful and explain your reasons.

How do you get your mind off a girl?

Be active and keep yourself busy. Avoid stalking her on social media and even through her friends.

How do I stop thinking about a girl?

Taking part in activities that will keep you occupied all the time is the easiest approach to quit thinking about her.

How do I completely forget a girl?

You may entirely forget about her by deleting all of your shared memories with her, including your photos, her social media accounts, and everything else that brings up recollections of her.

Is it possible to get over a girl?

Yes, it is entirely possible. You simply need to accept the situation, go through the healing process, and you will be fine in time.

How long does it take to get over a girl?

People heal in different ways. Some people can forget someone in a day, while others can take a month or more to accept and move on.

You may find it hard to get over a girl or a crush you love. Although the decision may have pained you, you will eventually learn to let go. You will learn how to handle your current predicament by using the aforementioned ways how to get over a girl.

