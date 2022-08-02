How to get out of the friend zone: 27 ways that actually work

A friend zone is a situation where one person wants a romantic relationship while the other wants to be just friends. Most people have found themselves in this dilemma of being friend-zoned. Finding yourself in the friend zone with someone you really like can be frustrating and heartbreaking. Do you know how to get out of the friend zone when you find yourself in these murky waters?

Can you get out of the friend zone? The answer is yes. Unrequited love is hard enough, even more so if the person of interest offers you just friendship. The reality that your feelings are not reciprocated with the waited-for echo hurts deeply. Luckily, there are workable tactics to get out of the friend zone territory and enter the romantic zone.

How to get out of the friend zone

The friend zone exists, and breaking free from it can be one of the most difficult experiences you'll ever have in a relationship. Here are 27 strategies for breaking out of the friend zone.

1. Flirt with your crush

When you like your friend, one big question that comes to your mind is how to escape the friend zone. Flirting is the fastest way to get out of the friend zone. Send your crush a flirty message that will surprise them.

Texting them something pleasantly unexpected will surprise them and can change the way they see you. They stop thinking of you as a just friend and see you as a potential dating mate. Flirting can be done by sending flirty texts and talking in a flirty way.

2. Become mysterious

Be a little mysterious and spice the friendship by acting differently once in a while. You can also avoid texting and calling when they expect, making them curious.

Instead, keep them intrigued and let them want to know what you are up to. This will create interest, and who knows who, this might be a start of a great romance.

3. Make them a little jealousy

If you are wondering how to get out of the friend zone with a girl you like, make her jealous. Girls quickly fall prey to the green-eyed monster when it comes to matters of the heart.

Hang around people of the opposite s*x and tell them you have been having fun. Have fun with other people and show them that you have a life beyond them. A little competition and jealousy will make them eager to spend time with and have your affection.

4. Tell the truth

The truth will always set you free. But when it comes to matters of the heart, confessing may be one of the hardest things to do. It requires a lot of courage on your side, but at least you will get a straight answer.

Get into some real talk since you are already friends and talk about many things together. You need to stay positive and hope for the best after your conversation. On the other hand, prepare for the worst since they may not have the same feelings.

5. Stop acting like a friend

Stop acting like just a friend if you want a romantic relationship. That means no more teasing him too much, using a casual name, and not dressing up when you are together. Instead, change how they see you and look like a potential romantic partner.

6. Don't show relationship signals too early

If you want to know how to get out of the friend zone with a guy, don't show your interest too early. They want to have fun, explore chemistry, and let things flow naturally. Showing relationship signals too soon will drive him away.

7. Ask for help

Most people feel better when they help their friends out. Ask for their helping hand concerning something and make them feel useful. It works even better if the help requires you to spend more time together.

8. Look your best

Make an effort to look your best when you're about to meet up. Dress well and smell nice when around your crush. Do something to show them the best side of you.

9. Ignore them

How do I get out of friend zone text? To get out of a friend zone text, completely ignore them when they text you. This may sound strange, but many people only value what they are about to lose. For this reason, give them a glimpse of not having you around and make them miss you.

10. Be a catch

Make yourself a catch for your crush to notice you romantically. Treat yourself great, and this will make the rethink the friendship. It may take long and hard work, but it will be worth it in the end.

11. Compliment them

Compliments go a long way in making someone like you. Genuine compliments raise the other person's esteem and make them feel valued. Throw in compliments, and you'll definitely see a change in the relationship.

12. Don't act desperate

Don't rush into expressing your feelings when you have feelings for someone. It's not an emergency. It's good to let them know but give them time to catch up if you're not on the same page yet.

13. Focus on releasing their dopamine

Dopamine is the chemical that gives people pleasure. Therefore, you want to focus on increasing it when interacting with your love interest. This will make you unforgettable and maybe make them fall in love with you.

14. Be confident

There is nothing as s*xy as confidence. The right amount of confidence is so hot on anyone. This will make your crush want to be more than just a friend.

15. Physical touch

Touching reawakens romantic feelings when done the right way. Find a clever way to touch their arm when you talk gently. This will hint to them that you like them more than just friends.

16. Know their romantic standards

Everyone has romantic standards, especially girls. Know what their ideal partner looks like and make yourself tick those boxes. This will raise your chances of them falling for you.

17. Win their friends

You might be wondering why the hell you should make an effort to win their friends. Winning their friends' hearts will make them have tons of positive things to say about you. It might open their eyes to see the same.

18. Make yourself desirable

Before you make any moves, ensure you seem desirable to the person you're trying to win over. Take care of your physical appearance and mind your manners. Your crush will start looking at you in a different light.

19. Go for eye contact

Maintaining se*y eye contact is a good way to establish closeness and intimacy. Make sure you maintain eye contact from the very start of the friendship.

20. Be there for them

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Therefore, make sure that you are there for them when they need you. Be helpful, and this might show them you could be a serious partner in life.

21. Surprise them with gifts

Most people love gifts, especially on special occasions. Therefore, ensure the gift is interesting and romantic, so they get a hint.

22. Hang out together

Invite your crush to hang out with you and make sure you go to cool places. The trick here is to spend time together and, if possible, let it be for just the two of you.

23. Be the best version of yourself

Focus on improving yourself and being your best. Try new things, read more, get a hobby and look your best. Insecurities will only sink you deeper into the friend zone.

24. Show them how you feel

If it’s impossible to tell them because you’re scared, show them how you feel. Act like you have feelings for them when you are around them.

25. Find out why they don't like you romantically, and then fix it

It’s important to figure out why they like you as a friend and not romantically. You then need to fix that issue asap.

26. Ask them out

To get yourself out of the friend zone, gather the courage and ask them out on a date. This might be very risky, but it is all worth it.

27. Act natural and relaxed around them

Being more relaxed and casual gives the impression of confidence and self-assuredness. This will make you look very attractive.

Can a friend zone turn into a relationship?

Great relationships are based on friendship. So yes, a friend zone can turn into a relationship.

Is it possible to get out of the friend zone?

Yes, getting out of the friend zone is possible, but it takes time and effort.

How do I get out of the friend zone quickly?

The quick way out of the dreaded friend zone is becoming mysterious and scarce to the other person. Create competition by meeting new people.

Is the friend zone permanent?

Sometimes the friend zone appears to be permanent, but this is never the case. It all depends on who you are and how you act.

What are the signs you are friend-zoned?

Lack of physical contact, attempting to set you up with someone, and talking more about other people they like are some of the signs of being friend-zoned.

Being friend-zoned can make you feel like all hope is lost, but in reality, it is not as bad as it sounds. It at least shows that your crush likes you, even as a friend. A friend zone can, however, be a foundation for a great relationship. It is, therefore, good to know how to get out of the friend zone. Getting out of the friend zone is not easy, but it is not impossible either.

