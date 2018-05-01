How to get an international driver's license in Nigeria 2022

You need an international driver's license to drive private vehicles and motorcycles outside your country. Each country has specific requirements for getting this document. Learn how to get an international driver's license in Nigeria.

An international driver's license is an identification document which allows you to drive motorcycles, vehicles over 7,700 Lbs (not exceeding 3.5 tonnes), and vehicles with over eight seats.

How to get an international driver's license in Nigeria

An international driver's license (IDL) is also called an international driving permit (IDP). Learn how to get an international driver's license in Nigeria by following the steps outlined below if you only intend to drive in the country as a foreigner for three months or less:

Visit internationaldriversassociation.com

Click on " Apply for IDP " at the page's upper right.

" at the page's upper right. Click " Yes " under the " Do you have a valid driver's license? " section.

" under the " " section. Click " Next ."

." Fill out the application form with the correct details, including the delivery address.

Attach your valid driver’s license from your home country.

Attach your 2x2 passport-sized pictures.

Pay the fee with your credit card.

The process explained above suits those who are outside Nigeria. An accredited driving school must certify that you are qualified to get this permit if you (a foreigner) intend to drive in Nigeria for more than three months. The following guideline will teach you how to apply for a driver's license in Nigeria in person;

Look for an accredited driving school (Driver's License Centre) in Nigeria.

Apply for a driving permit at the Driver's License Centre.

Pay all requested fees online or at permitted banks.

Pass the theory and practical driving tests under the supervision of a VIO (vehicle inspection officer).

You get a certificate of competence for passing the practical test.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) will receive your theory test results and process your Nigerian driver's license.

You will be informed on when to collect the license.

After obtaining a Nigerian driver's license, write an application letter for an IDL/IDP.

Collect all the required documents for application and visit the Central Motor Registry or the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity to get an IDL/IDP application form.

Fill out relevant sections on the application form with the correct information.

Sign the application form when you are done.

Submit the application letter, application form, required documents (including valid Nigerian driver’s license, recent passport photos, scanned copy of your signature) and proof of your payment for prescribed fees.

They will process your IDL/IDP after verifying your identity documents and reason for application.

The applicant receives formal notification from the office when the IDL/IDP is ready.

Collet the permit at the Nigerian Police Force's Interpol office.

Can I get an international driver’s license online?

If you are applying for an international driving permit to use in Nigeria for three months or less, provide a delivery address in the application form.

Where can I get an international driver's license in Nigeria?

If you plan to drive in Nigeria for more than three months, collect the document at Nigerian Police Force's Interpol office after getting a Nigerian driver's license and completing the IDP/IDL application process.

Requirements for a driver's license in Nigeria

The duration period of an international driver's license is three years. Here are the Nigeria driver's license requirements:

You must be 18 years old or above.

You must be of sound mind.

You should present reasons for an IDP/IDL application in a request letter.

You must submit two recently taken passport photographs;

You need a valid driver's license from your home country or a Nigerian driver's license;

You should complete an IDP/IDL application form;

Have a scanned signature for online processes.

Have an identification document.

Provide proof of residence.

Provide any supporting document (as instructed).

Provide proof of payment for practical and theory tests and other related charges.

How much does an international driver's license cost in Nigeria?

An international driving permit in Nigeria is valid from one year to three years. You pay more if you apply for a license that lasts more than 12 months. Below are the approximated costs of a driver's license in Nigeria:

1 year license - $39.99 (N14,500)

2 year license - $54.99 (N20,000)

3 year license - $69.99 (N25,500)

Why need Nigeria International Driving License?

Your international driver's license or permit is a valid form of identification in more than 150 countries worldwide. A three-month IDL/IDP allows you to drive in Nigeria without a Nigerian driver's license. It is one of the documents police ask for when they stop a car.

How long does a Nigerian international driver's license last?

The Nigerian Police Force issues international driver's licenses or permits. The document is valid for one to three years or until the expiry date of your home country's driver's license, whichever comes first.

How much is an international driver's license in Nigeria?

A one-year IDL/IDP costs around $39.99 (N14,500). You will pay about $54.99 (N20,000) for a two-year license and $69.99 (N25,500) for a permit that lasts for three years.

Learning how to get an international driver's license in Nigeria is a good decision. First, it reduces the pressure of doing things blindly or unprepared when the time comes and shows you want to abide by this country's laws. A certified international driver with the right license is a legal road user.

