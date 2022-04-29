The Ministry of Interior on Thursday, April 28, announced new improved processes on how to apply for a passport.

The ministry, currently led by Rauf Aregebesola, also in a tweet called on Nigerians to provide feedback on their application process to help improve user experience.

The Ministry of Interior announced new improved processes on how to apply for a passport. Photo credit: @nigimmigration

Under the new improved system, you can start your passport application via a smartphone or computer.

Nigeria passport: Here is how to apply:

Visit http://passport.immigration.gov.ng Upon opening the website, you will be prompted to click on the Continue button or click on Apply from outside Nigeria if you are applying from outside the country Note that the new Passport Application Portal is for applicants applying from within Nigeria. Click on Start New Application Click on Applying for Fresh passport or Renew/Re-issue Passport (if you are renewing your passport) Proceed to fill in other required information Click continue to complete passport application form online Make payment (also online) and obtain Application ID and Reference Number Print out Guarantor’s form (using Application ID and Reference number) to be signed by a guarantor and commissioner of oath in a competent court Submit completed passport application form with other requirements in person at passport office selected during online payment process for further processing.

Note: You are required to appear at chosen Immigration Office for photograph and biometric data capturing.

Aregbesola tells immigration to ‘treat passport applicants as customers’

Meanwhile, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has charged immigration officers to always treat passport applicants as customers at all times.

Aregbesola made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, April 12, during a two-day sensitization program for passport protocol officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

While speaking at the workshop, the former Osun state governor, stated that he will introduce tracking and monitoring of passport applications in other to reduce complaints about the collection of passports.

