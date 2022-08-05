When you take into account, how much you pay do data subscriptions in a month, you would then realise that mobile data is expensive.

According to Datareportal, there were 109.2 million internet users in Nigeria in January 2022 alone. An analysis by Kepios also showed that internet users in Nigeria increased by 4.8 million (+4.6 percent) between 2021 and 2022. These numbers are expected to climb.

Tips that aid in saving mobile data. Photo Credit: OLI SCARFF, Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Quite unfortunately, many of these active internet users do not get value for their monies as the data finishes before they say Jack Robinson.

If you have been wondering what has been swallowing your mobile data all this while and seeking how to stop it, then you are in the right place.

Here are the 4 best ways to save your mobile data and money by extension.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Set data usage limits on apps

Some apps on the phone run in the background when you are not even using them and this takes a large chunk of your data.

To save data with this method, set data limits for certain apps. Also, disable the feature that allows apps to run in the background, especially the ones you are not using.

2. Set phone to use Wi-Fi to update apps only

Disabling automatic app updates in Google Play Store or App Store for iOS devices is a very effective way to halt data wastage.

To do this on your android phone, go to the Play Store Settings and disable ‘Auto-update apps.’ Select auto-update over Wi-Fi only.

3. Cache Google Maps To Be Used Offline

Instead of using Google Maps with your data on, save it for offline use. This will save you data.

For those who are not in the know, Google Maps can be saved for offline use and can be navigated using your phone's GPS.

So, why waste data when you can still use it without it.

4. Make Your Phone Free From The Malware

One of the best ways to stop wasting your data is to make your smartphone malware-free.

Malware is software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system.

Malicious apps not only su*ck your data by milking the bandwidth in the background but you also risk losing valuable information to hackers.

MTN and Airtel rake in N272 billion from data sales in 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that telecommunication giants Airtel and MTN had made N272 billion from the sale of mobile data in 3 months.

According to data obtained from Airtel financials submitted to the Nigerian Exchange, Airtel raked in N87.2 billion ($210 million) from data service alone in the three months under review.

Airtel reported that data usage per customer on the network jumped from 3.8 GB per month in the same quarter last year to 4.6 GB this year.

This represents a 19.1% increase in consumption by the customers. The company added that 4G data usage per customer reached 7.4 GB per month, an increase of 45.6% from 5.1 GB per customer per month in Q1’22.

Source: Legit.ng