As Twitter revenue share included Nigerians, many have gone online to share screenshots of the amount they got

In an official release, Twitter said that anybody wanting to qualify for revenue share must have at least 15m impressions in three months

Among the conditions was that a person must open a Stripe account for their payment of the revenue to be processed

Many Nigerians jubilated on Twitter as influencers got qualified for ad-revenue sharing on Twitter. Some got above N400k.

Even though people have started processing their payments from Twitter, now X, not many know how to become eligible for the revenue share.

Some Nigerians got paid for using Twitter and having impressions. Photo source: Joel Saget, Twitter/@oluwapunditt, @47kasz

Source: Twitter

Twitter paid Nigerian users

Surprisingly, getting money from Twitter is not limited to the number of followers as was in the case of this Nigerian.

In this report, Legit.ng would be looking at four ways, as listed by Twitter, Nigerians can follow to qualify for the revenue share.

1. Be a verified user

According to the Twitter help desk, a person must X premium before thinking of sharing from the platform's revenue base.

2. Have at least 15 million impressions

A Twitter user wanting to enjoy from the revenue pool must have 15 million impressions within three months. It should be noted that the impressions must be organic. So if you are thinking of running bots, you won't qualify

3. Have at least 500 followers

If you tweet regularly, getting 500 followers should be easy. This shows that irrespective of a person's followers' count, they can still partake of the Twitter goodies. The benchmark is just 500 followers.

4. Get a Stripe Account

After you have passed through all those phases, the most important thing is to get a Stripe account for your dollar payment. Twitter in an official statement said:

"We work with Stripe, our payment processor, for payouts."

