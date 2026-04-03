A throwback video of Blord speaking about his social media feud with VeryDarkMan has resurfaced online

The old video captured the moment the businessman revealed the least amount he made from his online fight with the critic

The video resurfaced online after Blord was remanded in prison for allegedly impersonating VeryDarkMan

Nigerians have dug up an old video of businessman Blord making a bold claim about his social media feud with Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In a throwback video, which was from Blord's livestream session in February 2026 with streamer Carter Efe, the businessman, during the heat of his fight with VeryDarkMan, shared the least amount he had made off it.

Blord tells Carter Efe least amout he made from his social media feud with VeryDarkMan. Credit: blordoffficial/verydarkblackman.

Source: Instagram

While expressing that he was not happy, he was fighting with VeryDarkMan, Blord, however, boldly said,

"I am making money from Verydarkman, I have make nothing less than 30 million off VDM, it’s not a Joke."

The video resurfaced on social media amid the mixed reactions that have trailed Blord's arrest and detention.

According to the reports, Blord is facing charges of impersonation, forgery, and conspiracy after allegedly using VeryDarkMan's image and name without consent for billboards, fake event tickets, and promotions.

This led to the businessman being remanded in Kuje prison for 26 days by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Blord claims N30 million was the least amout he made from his social media feud with VeryDarkMan. Credit: blordofficial

Source: Facebook

The throwback video of Blord speaking about his social media fight with VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions trail Blord's bold comment in old video

Reacting, some netizens claimed the businessman's comment as evidence that could be used against him amid his legal dispute with VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

godwin2cute commented:

"This is the easiest case for any lawyer. Evidence full online."

tifexclusive wrote:

"Carterefe prayed and be like God go answer am o. Carter: I want to be like you in the future! X4 The future: KUJE 😹TVC: Preparing the lawsuit."

surprise1st said:

"Infact person whey dem jst call to bar will win this case walai talai."

9ijacars reacted:

"When vdm was posting him and talking bad about him and his business that not an evidence ? When vdm was telling people not to buy his iphone speaker and electric car that not a bulling this case I wish it was in Lagos I would go to court every day the court coming up."

dprince_tobiaski1 said:

"All this while vdm has been quite, at a point I began to think if vdm was too weak. Never knew he was busy gardening evidence."

arews124 wrote:

"@marshalabubakar you people will need big LED screen to play this video in court as evidence against Blord."

purplesspritte said:

"Bobrisky go just Dey laugh blord where he is .. in his mind he go Dey say be like blord no know darky? Pesin wey send me go exile like outlaw."

Blord shares video while in Kuje

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord's social media pages remained active, promoting his businesses while he remained in Kuje prison.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a new video showing Blord promoting his ongoing real estate project, which he termed the 'new Banana Island in Anambra' was shared across his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.

In an over one-minute video, Blord gave fans a view of the 400 plots project, with an operational filling station.

Source: Legit.ng