An observant Nigerian woman has reacted to an emerging video of OPM's Aboy eating while his newlywedded wife guided him

Aboy, also referred to as Elijah Chibuzor, is the adopted autistic son of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, who got married on March 29

While admitting that she was amused by the part where Aboy's wife sang a popular gospel song, the woman shared what she noticed about the autistic man

Nyakno Emem, a Nigerian woman, has shared her thoughts on the emerging video of newlywedded OPM member Aboy Chibuzor eating his meal under the supervision of his wife.

The woman noted that Aboy's wife was seen teaching him how to eat with the cutlery, adding that she was amused when she got to the part where the autistic man's wife sang a popular gospel song about God being bigger than all our problems.

A woman observes an improvement in how Aboy eats his food. Photo Credit: Omega Power Ministry

Source: Facebook

Woman's observation about OPM's Aboy

In a Facebook post on April 3, Emem pointed out that she noticed an improvement in Aboy, noting that he did not put the food in his mouth with his left hand like before.

She wrote:

"Naija na cruise!!

"Aboy Chibuzor's wife is teaching Aboy how to eat with a table knife and fork oo!

"The part where she sings "our God is bigger than all our problems" got me rolling on the floor..this lady is serious oo!

"After enjoying yesterday's weather in honeymoon, she's now teaching him how to eat,he's improving sha... he doesn't use his left hand to fetch food in his mouth again."

Some netizens agreed with the woman's observation.

A woman admits that there has been an improvement in Aboy. Photo Credit: Omega Power Ministry

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

OPM's Aboy: Reactions trail woman's observation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's observation below:

Beauty Ekemini Abner said:

"Na that one remain.

"Aboy where no even know himself."

Amanda Tam Granville said:

"She's doing a good job.

"She's taking care of him as her husband and son."

Zinny Faith said:

"That song made me laugh I said madam na U carry problem give Ur self oo."

Queen Esther said:

"Person never fit use one hand eat with spoon well. U de go stress am with cutlery."

Golden Globes said:

"Nigeria nah crus.

"Chai hope say she go born for the boy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the OPM pastor had changed Aboy's name four days after his viral marriage.

Aboy's wife guides him as he eats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Aboy eating while his wife guided him had elicited mixed reactions online.

The clip was shared on the Facebook page of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's church, which is Omega Power Ministry. In the short clip posted on Facebook on April 3, Aboy could be seen trying to use cutleries to eat his meal, while his wife guided his hands, and would allow him do it himself from time to time.

Aboy's doting wife sang a gospel song as she supervised his eating. The video was met with mixed feelings, with some people noting that there has been an improvement on the part of the autistic man.

Source: Legit.ng