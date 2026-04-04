Engineer Professor Funmilayo Osuolale was inaugurated as APWEN Ogbomoso’s 4th chairman, advocating for women's leadership in engineering

Keynote speech highlights integrating digital tools in engineering education for global competitiveness and empowering young girls

The event celebrated women's achievements and the new executive team's commitment to inclusive technological advancement in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ogbomoso, Oyo State - The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Ogbomoso Chapter, has inaugurated Engr. Prof. Funmilayo Nihinlola Osuolale as its 4th chairman, with a renewed call for women to take the lead in shaping the future of engineering.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, March 31, at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oyo State, and attended by Legit.ng, also included the swearing-in of APWEN’s new executive team for the 2025–2027 tenure.

Engr. Prof. Funmilayo Osuolale takes office as APWEN Ogbomoso’s 4th chairman, calling on women to lead in engineering.

Source: Original

In her welcome address, the outgoing chairman, Engr. Prof. T.B. Onifade, described the event as a historic milestone aimed at ushering in new leadership while celebrating women of vision, courage, and commitment. She expressed pride in the chapter’s growth since its establishment on April 10, 2019, noting that the new leadership signals a fresh era of greater impact.

APWEN President, Engr. Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, who chaired the occasion, commended the outgoing executives for their achievements and praised the Ogbomoso chapter for its dedication to expanding membership and strengthening its influence.

Delivering the keynote lecture titled 'Transforming Professional Education through Blended Learning,' Vice-Chancellor of Miva Open University, Abuja, Prof. Tayo Arulogun, emphasised the importance of integrating digital tools with traditional engineering education. He highlighted the role of virtual laboratories, remote collaboration, and continuous professional development in preparing engineers for global competitiveness.

“The future we are thinking we are going into is already here,” he said, while stressing the need to create more opportunities for women in engineering.

Prof. Funmilayo Osuolale takes over from Engr. Prof. T.B. Onifade as APWEN Ogbomoso chairman.

Source: Original

APWEN’s Osuolale inspires future engineers

In her inaugural address, Osuolale expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in her leadership and pledged to build on the achievements of her predecessors. She reiterated APWEN’s vision of advancing women in engineering for national and global technological development.

She also stressed the need to encourage young girls to pursue engineering careers, noting that early intervention is key to breaking societal stereotypes around subjects like mathematics.

On the sidelines of the event, Prof. Osuolale told Legit.ng:

“We must reach the girl child before society tells her that Mathematics is tough."

'Courage defines women' - Elegbede

Speaking as the Mother of the Day, Abosede Elegbede encouraged women to be bold and intentional in their pursuits, urging them not just to adapt to change but to shape it.

“The room does not define your worth; your courage does,” she said, calling on women to lead, inspire, and transform their fields.

The event was attended by notable personalities, including the Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH Ogbomoso, Prof. Olatunde Rom Kalilu, as well as APWEN national executives and other stakeholders.

Other members of the newly inaugurated executive team include Engr. Prof. R.A. Olaoye (Vice Chairman), Engr. Prof. M.O. Aremu (General Secretary), Engr. O.M. Ajayi (Assistant General Secretary), Engr. C.F. James (Treasurer), Engr. Dr. O.D. Akinwumi (Publicity Secretary), and Engr. Dr. A.A. Sulayman (Technical Secretary), among others.

The ceremony underscored APWEN’s continued commitment to empowering women engineers and promoting inclusive participation in Nigeria’s technological advancement.

New chairman and the president of the association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria APWEN Engr Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe FNSE.

Source: Original

The full list of the new executive members is provided below:

Engr. Prof. Funmilayo Osuolale - Chairman

Engr. Prof. Olaoye R.A - Vice Chairman

Engr. Prof. Aremu R.O - General Secretary

Engr. Ajayi O.M - Assistant General Secretary

Engr. James C.F - Treasurer

Engr. Dr. Akinwunmi O.D - PRO

Engr. Dr. Sulayman A.A - Technical Secretary

Engr. Abiola A.O - Assistant Technical Secretary

Engr. Dr. Popoola A.O - Welfare/Assistant PRO

Engr. Blessed-Agboola A.O - Financial Secretary

Engr. Prof. Semire F.A - Auditor

Engr. Prof. Onifade T.B - Ex-officio I

Engr. Prof. Oke A.O - Ex officio II

Don urges Nigeria to embrace renewable energy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Professor Osuolale explained that renewable energy is presently unexploited in Nigeria.

Speaking at the institution's 61st inaugural lecture, attended by Legit.ng, Prof. Osuolale said if expertly explored, the value of renewable energy is “more than enough to meet Nigeria’s demands”. Professor Razaq Kalilu, the vice-chancellor (VC) of LAUTECH, chaired the event.

The don explained that, historically, biomass has been a primary source of energy. She highlighted that Nigeria possesses an abundance of biomass, yet the paradox lies in its traditional, less efficient use, which can often be harmful to human health.

Source: Legit.ng