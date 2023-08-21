How to start a debate in school: starting lines for students

Debates have been around for centuries. There are different kinds of debates, from presidential, parliamentary to school debates. Regardless of the type of debate, the goal is to win the argument. How you start a debate can influence your chances of winning the argument. This is how to start a debate in school easily.

School debates encourage students to research, listen and defend a topic of interest. The discussion can involve two or more people with a topic which participants argue for or against. The introduction is perhaps the most crucial part of the whole process of a debate.

What is a debate?

A debate is a discussion or argument between two or more people about a topic. It can be formal or informal. There is a proposition or a topic around which individuals or groups defend or oppose. How do you start a debate? Discover all the tips required to win a debate.

How to start a debate

A debate aims to win the argument by defending your position. This means a good introduction for a debate cannot be overemphasized. This is because the start can be detrimental to the whole process. Here are the best debate-starting steps to get you ahead.

Understand the topic. Once you are confirmed as a debater, get the topic of discussion. Ensure you research and understand the topic of discussion. If there is any question on the subject, clarify with the organisers. Draft your points. Have your points well-researched and arranged in order. Ensure they are back with facts to support your argument. Consider the argument from the opponent's side. This is important because you will need to counter their points. Your opponents will counter your points, and you must have counterarguments ready. Plan an introduction. The introduction is one of the most critical parts of an argument. Start with a powerful quote to prepare your audience for your points.

How to introduce yourself in a debate

An introduction is one of the most important parts of a discussion. It is the opening of an argument. How you start will determine how the rest of the debate unfolds. Below are simple steps on how to begin a debate.

Draft your introduction points. Ensure they are broad and highlight the best points for your argument, opening with a powerful quote. State your purpose and view on the motion. The introduction should be concise. Make it short and to the point. Read it aloud to a target audience. This will ensure you get feedback. Make any changes, if any, once you get feedback.

Debate starting lines for students

Starting your argument immediately on your turn will keep your audience interested. This may even win you the argument at the end of the debate. Below are examples of lines of how to start a debate.

If the argument is about animals as food, you can start by asking, "Is killing innocent animals for our food justified?"

"As a child, I have witnessed a friend cope with depression by playing video games. This is why I oppose the motion that video games are not suitable for children.

"Did you know scientists have proven that global warming is caused by human activity? This is why I oppose the motion that climate change is a hoax."

"Do you know social media has ruined lives and careers for people? It has been used to spread propaganda, misinformation and cyberbullying. That is why I oppose the motion that social media is good for society."

"What if everyone in the world was equal? There is no discrimination because of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender. Sounds cool, right? The world is trying to make people conform to certain beauty standards. That is why I oppose the motion cosmetic surgery should be illegal."

Tips to improve your debating style

Students should bring their A-game to the discussion to prepare for a winning argument. Here are some simple tips to help them outshine their opponents.

Remain calm : Students should not stress when preparing for a debate. They should instead focus on doing their best during the argument.

: Students should not stress when preparing for a debate. They should instead focus on doing their best during the argument. Believe in yourself : Although debating can be daunting, you should always have confidence in yourself. Believe you can do it, and you will.

: Although debating can be daunting, you should always have confidence in yourself. Believe you can do it, and you will. Be audible: Your voice plays a vital role when presenting your argument. You should ensure the audience and judges can hear you properly.

Your voice plays a vital role when presenting your argument. You should ensure the audience and judges can hear you properly. Use catchy sentences when starting your arguments: The first sentence will make you sound confident and persuasive.

The first sentence will make you sound confident and persuasive. Pay attention to your body language: In an argument, verbal and non-verbal communication is crucial. Ensure your body gestures help the audience understand your points.

Importance of debating

Debating is vital for students. Below are some of the benefits of students learning the art of debating.

Boosts the confidence of learners. Debating gives students exposure and confidence to face other people.

Enhances critical thinking of students. Debates are all about thinking out of the box. The rational process helps students develop the necessary thinking skills they can use.

It helps to improve the listening and note-taking skills of learners.

Enhances research and analytical skills. Preparing for a motion involves carrying out an in-depth analysis of the topic. This improves their research and analytical skills in general.

Debates in schools are not only entertaining but educative. How you start the discussion can propel you to winning or losing an argument. It is, therefore, one of the most crucial decisions debaters should make. The above guide on how to start a debate in school should help you to win an argument effortlessly.

