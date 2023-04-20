Masterclass: Tech Skill to Get You an International Job Within 90 Days

How to land remote international jobs that pay in dollars in 90 days or less (no matter your age, professional background or education)

I’m sure you would like to earn dollars from the comfort of your home. Working for companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and so on? From remote working to earning in foreign currency and getting good-paying international jobs.

But there are 3 core problems that you must overcome if this is to become possible for you. If you overcome these problems, you can get a remote international job in 90 days or less. It doesn’t matter your age, educational background or technical experience.

Right now, I will show you what these problems are, and also show you where and how you can overcome them.

Problem #1: Lack of remote job skills and difficulty in acquiring these skills

The first thing you need to get a remote job are skills you can use to work remotely online.

But the problem is, it is not easy to acquire most of these skills because they are usually technical and take a lot of time for most people to learn.

It can take anywhere between 6 months to 18 months to learn digital tech skills like product design, data analysis, coding etc before you are good enough to apply for jobs.

And because of this, it doesn’t appeal to some older folks and even younger people who don’t have the time.

However, there are some simple, high-in-demand digital skills that you can acquire in 60 to 90 days and you could be on your way to getting your first international remote job. And in a moment, I will reveal how you can go about learning it.

Before then, let’s talk about problem #2

Problem #2: Knowing the right remote job platforms to apply for these jobs

It is one thing to have digital skills that you can use to work remotely. And it is another thing to know where you can find and apply for these remote jobs.

Most people don’t know that there are specific online platforms where they can get these jobs.

Unfortunately, most people won’t find these remote job platforms with a simple Google search.

However, with what I will be revealing at the end of this short article, you will see how you can access multiple online platforms to apply for remote jobs.

Problem #3: Creating a compelling remote job application

Most people cannot create a compelling remote international job application.

The thing is, recruiters for remote jobs abroad care very little about your educational qualifications.

What they care about is how you show your skill through a well-presented portfolio and job application

I know you might be wondering, how can I have a portfolio when I am still a beginner?

That is where having a relevant sample to show comes in.

With a relevant sample, even if you haven’t done any real-life projects or have worked for any employer or client, you stand a high chance of getting a job.

Now, here is the great news:

Digital Marketing Skills Institute DMSI is hosting a free masterclass revealing how their students have been able to get remote international jobs.

Most of these students were complete beginners with no skills.

And most did not have a tech or IT background.

And today, some of them have gone ahead to get jobs paying $1,500… $2,000 and even more than $5,000 per month.

They did this by acquiring digital marketing tech skills.

The date and time is Saturday 22nd April 2023 by 10 AM (Nigerian time).

While it is free, we can only take 500 attendees.

Click here to register

The topic for this masterclass is “Simple tech skill to land a $1,500/month remote job in 90 days or less”

In this class, you will learn:

>> The highly demanded digital marketing tech skills you can learn within the next 60 to 90 days to work remotely – either full-time or as a side hustle.

>> The specific platforms to apply for remote jobs. These platforms are hidden to most people

>> How to create a compelling application for a remote job, even if you are a beginner.

>> How you can get templates to use for your job applications

We are bringing a guest we will keep secret for now.

She’s currently working from London for Meta (Facebook).

And she’ll be sharing her experience and giving practical tips on how to remote jobs even from Nigeria

This guest will be revealed to the attendees of this Masterclass.

So don’t miss out.

Click here to register (remember, we can only take 500 attendees)

About the Facilitator:

This free masterclass will be hosted live by Tobi Asehinde, CEO and Founder of Digital Marketing Skills Institute…

One of Nigeria’s Top 100 fastest-growing SMEs with offices in Nigeria, the US and the UK

He is recognized in the UK as an Exceptional Global Talent in digital technology.

Digital Marketing Skill Institute is also accredited in the UK and listed on the Official Government Website for UK Register of Learning Provider: 10091103.

This means the certificate you will earn in our paid digital marketing program is globally recognised and can be used to get a job anywhere.

Attending this free masterclass and then upgrading to our course could just be the best thing that will happen to you in 2023 and gear you to living your dream and living that life of comfort you have long.

Leading International Companies are offering high-paying remote jobs to Digital Marketing Tech Professionals residing in Nigeria.

Register now to know how to access these opportunities - ONLY the first 500 registered can attend the Free Masterclass on the 22nd of April 2023 at 10AM.

Click here to register

