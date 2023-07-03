1xbet registration process in Nigeria (2023): account opening and login

With many higher odds, betting markets, and great welcome bonuses, 1xBet has become one of the most sought-after bookmakers in Nigeria. The site has over 400k users, and thousands are looking for the easiest 1xBet signup methods to join. While the registration processes may seem the same for all betting platforms, sometimes following the site-specific steps makes things easier and faster. Hence, here is the 1xBet registration process for new and experienced punters.

It is easier to open a 1xBet account from any device. Gamblers only need to access the official 1xBet website, sign up, and have the platform's seamless betting experience. However, since it is somehow challenging to master the steps as a beginner, here is a definitive account opening and login guide.

Is 1xBet registration in Nigeria free?

1xBet does not charge new gamblers any money to open accounts. The platform also makes the registration process straightforward for everyone.

All that is needed is a stable internet connection, a smart device like a phone or desktop, and an active phone number or email.

How to create a 1xBet account in Nigeria

Before starting the 1xBet registration process, Nigerian bettors should ask themselves why and what they need to join the best online bookmaker. 1xBet entered the Nigerian gambling market a few years ago but has created enough following in the land.

Most people choose 1xBet due to its overflowing betting markets and excellent user interface. The site also has higher welcome bonuses of up to 200% on the first deposit, which sets it above its competitors.

To complete 1xBet registration in Nigeria, one should be above 18 years old, have a smart device that can access the www.1xbet.com registration main page, have an active Nigerian phone number, and have a stable internet connection.

The requirements are regardless of the device used or the access points.

How do I register 1xBet in Nigeria?

To create a 1xBet account in Nigeria, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to the 1xBet main page on your internet-enabled browser. Click the "Registration" button at the top-right corner of the page. You will be provided with four different ways to complete the registration. Choose to proceed with 1xBet registration by phone number, enter your phone number, and click on "Send SMS." Enter the confirmation code sent by 1xBet via SMS. Proceed to enter your information and click on the "Register" button. You can also input a 1xBet promo code if you already have it to claim your welcome bonus.

1xBet registration on mobile app

1xBet allows new bettors to create their accounts conveniently using its mobile app, available on any smartphone. The only downside is that one needs to download and install the application before registering or logging into their account. For faster registration, follow these steps:

Open the 1xBet application on your mobile phone. You can as well use the official website on your phone browser. Click on the "Register" green button at the top-right corner of the homepage. Select the "By Phone" option among the options provided. Fill in the required details, including your phone number, the currency you want to use, and any promotional code. Enter the confirmation code sent to your phone number by the 1xBet and click "Register." Your account is now ready for betting. Deposit any amount above the minimum required to win a welcome bonus.

How to open a 1xBet account using email

You can also create a 1xbet account using your email address, though you will need a username and password to complete the registration process. Here are the 1xBet registration steps via email:

Visit the official www.1xbet.com registration website and click the "Registration" button at the top of the homepage. Select the email option on the registration form. Enter all the details required correctly, including your email, phone number, and state of residence. Enter the promo code if you have any, and select your preferred bonus from the left side of the form. You can skip the step if you don't have the bonus code. Choose and confirm your strong password. Finish by clicking the "Register" button, and your account will be ready.

1xBet registration via social network

Using your social media accounts is also another option that allows you to create a 1xbet account. The option involves a few steps since the bookmaker fetches the details easily from the selected social network. The steps include:

Visit the 1xBet main page and click on the "Registration" button. Select the "By Social Media" option and choose the social network you want to use to create an account. Remember, you should be logged into the selected social media on the same browser. The step redirects you to your social media account and prompts you to input relevant details. Enter your promo code if available, and choose your welcome package. Select the currency you want to use, and your account will be ready for betting.

1xBet login registration

The 1xBet login process is straightforward regardless of the device or method used. After creating an account, you can log in from anywhere and bet on your favorite matches. Here are the simplified steps to follow when logging into your 1xBet account:

Go to the 1xBet website using any browser and click the "Log In" button at the top-right corner of the main page. Enter your email, ID, or phone number and password. You can tick the "Remember" box and click "Log In."

1xBet has made betting easier and more enjoyable within the few years it has been on the market. The bookmaker has numerous amazing features, making it a number-one choice for gambling veterans and newbies. Follow the 1xBet registration steps outlined above and start your journey to unmatched winnings.

You can find out how to check your bet slip here. A bonus will be credited to your account after you make the first deposit. You can get up to 300% bonuses depending on your first deposit amount. Here are the 1xBet Welcome bonus terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem, go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

