75+ Anything but a Backpack Day ideas for your child

Anything but a Backpack Day is a fun and unique celebration. It challenges the traditional notion of students lugging backpacks to school. This day injects fun into the school routine. Here are some great ideas to substitute your bag.

What is “Anything but a Backpack Day”? On this day, students are encouraged to carry their books and supplies in anything except a backpack. It can be challenging to think of ideas, so this handy list should help.

Anything but a Backpack Day

There are several options for this fun Spirit Week day. This day encourages young minds to explore. Here are some great examples.

Anything but a Backpack ideas

There are several items children can use to carry their supplies for one day. Here are some ideas for your kids to bring anything but a backpack:

Beach bucket: Opt for a beach bucket to hold all your belongings.

Picnic basket: Use a picnic basket as a unique backpack for the day.

Reusable grocery bag: Carry a reusable grocery bag for a sustainable option.

Instrument case: Carry your items in a musical instrument case. A guitar case would be perfect for this.

Accordion file folder: An accordion file is great for carrying school documents.

DIY fanny pack: You can use a large piece of fabric or an old belt to make a DIY fanny pack.

Woven basket: Weave a strap through a woven basket for a makeshift carrier.

Suitcase on wheels: Roll your essentials around in a small suitcase for a travel theme.

Umbrella carrier: Hold an open umbrella upside down with your items on the inside.

Map roll-up: Roll up a map, block off the bottom, and secure the top for a travel-inspired pouch.

Magazine holder tote: Use a magazine holder as a makeshift tote carrier.

Wooden crate: Decorate a small, light wooden crate to carry your supplies.

Scarf satchel: Wrap your belongings up in a scarf if you’re going for the bohemian aesthetic.

Beach towel tote: Complete your beach day theme by folding a beach towel into a tote bag.

Drawstring laundry bag: A drawstring laundry bag can act as a backpack while adding a sporty vibe.

Hula hoop holder: Attach a large piece of fabric to a hula hoop for a playful accessory.

Car seat: You can use your baby sibling’s car seat to carry your supplies.

Pirate loot bag: Use a drawstring fabric and attach it to one end of a stick like a pirate loot bag.

Tennis bag: Empty your tennis racket carrier and use it for your supplies to add a sporty vibe.

Picnic blanket bundle: Bundle items in a rolled-up picnic blanket.

CD spindle satchel: Use a CD spindle as a small satchel.

Camera bag backpack: Use a camera bag for a photography-inspired look.

Bicycle basket: Attach items to a bicycle basket for a quirky bag.

Drawer organiser tote: Use a drawer organiser as a mini tote bag.

Garbage bag: Throw your supplies in a large garbage bag for a laid-back vibe.

Cooking pot: Toss your essentials in a cooking pot and carry it with you.

More ideas for Anything but a Backpack Day

This themed day makes for a fun and memorable activity for participating students. Have a look at what to bring for Anything but a Backpack Day:

Vinyl record carrier: Use a vinyl record carrier as a makeshift bag with a strap.

Dish rack tote: Use a dish rack as a unique carry-all.

Fruit basket: Secure items in a small fruit basket.

Jewellery organiser pouch: Attach a strap to a round jewellery box to create a vintage bag for Decades Day.

Plastic container tote: Attach items to a plastic container for a transparent look.

Plant pot carrier: Secure items to a small plant pot for a garden-inspired bag.

Binder clip belt: Clip items onto a belt for a makeshift fanny pack.

Gift wrap tube holder: Roll up your essentials in a gift wrap tube for a unique carry-all.

Clipboard tote: Use two clipboards as a makeshift backpack.

Hanging shoe organizer: Attach items to a hanging shoe organiser for a vertical bag.

Car visor holder: Secure items in the compartments of a car visor holder.

Wrapping paper roll bag: Roll up your supplies in a wrapping paper roll for a cylindrical bag.

Bicycle tire tube satchel: Use a bicycle tire tube as a small satchel.

Dog leash handle: Attach items to a dog leash for a handheld option.

Fishing net sack: Use a small fishing net for a beach-inspired look.

Yoga mat satchel: Roll items in a yoga mat for a sporty bag.

Camping chair bag: Secure items to a camping chair for a functional tote.

Shower caddy pouch: Use a shower caddy as a makeshift backpack.

Bungee cord holder: Attach items to a bungee cord for a flexible carry-all.

Cotton ball container bag: Secure articles to a cotton ball container for a cylindrical pouch.

Mini shopping cart carrier: Fill a mini shopping cart with your essentials.

Handbag: Channel your favourite professional lady with a stylish purse for a corporate look.

Cooler: Coolers are the perfect size for carrying school supplies.

Oversized pockets: Sew large pockets onto your clothes to substitute your bags.

Plastic kiddie pool: Unfurl a plastic kiddie pool and use it to carry your essentials.

Car tire: Transform an old car tire into a makeshift carrier.

Ideas for Anything but a Backpack Day in kindergarten

Kindergarteners are not to be exempted from this fun day. Here are some age-appropriate Anything but a Backpack Day ideas for school.

Lunchbox purse: Use a lunchbox as a stylish purse for the day.

Toolbox tote: Give your kindergartener one of your small toolboxes to carry their school supplies.

Toy wagon: Your child finally has a chance to take their toy to school. They can pull a toy wagon for their essentials.

Decorated shoebox: Decorate an old shoebox and attach handles, transforming it into a unique carrier.

Paper bag pouch: Instead of discarding your paper bag after shopping, your child can carry it to school.

Fishing tackle box: Empty your fishing tackle box and let your kindergartener use it for their items.

Drawstring pillowcase: Sling a drawstring pillowcase over your child’s shoulder as a makeshift bag.

Pencil case clutch: Find a large pencil case for carrying your items.

Bucket hat storage: Utilise the pockets of a bucket hat for small items and the inner surface for slightly larger items.

Reusable water bottle: Your kindergartener’s pencils and crayons are small enough to fit in a reusable water bottle.

Mason jar carrier: Use a mason jar with a handle for small supplies.

Cereal box: Turn an empty cereal box into a makeshift tote bag by attaching straps at the top.

Golf bag: Pair a golf bag with a golfing outfit for the perfect sporty Y2K fashion outfit.

Wristlet wallet: Wristlet wallets are the perfect size for small children’s supplies.

Tennis racket tote: Tie a cloth to a tennis racket and use it as a tote bag.

Paper plate pouch: Glue a few paper plates together to create a unique bag.

Pizza box carrier: Put your kid’s supplies in the empty pizza box from last night’s dinner.

Toy truck tote: Fill a toy dump truck with your child’s essentials.

Cup holder carrier: Secure items in the compartments of a cup holder.

Dog collar pouch: Attach items to a dog collar for a quirky accessory.

Garden hose holder: Secure items to a garden hose for a playful bag.

Toilet paper roll: Roll up items in a toilet paper roll for a compact pouch.

Paddle brush clutch: Attach items to a paddle brush for a handheld clutch.

Muffin tin tote: Secure items to a muffin tin for a unique bag.

Belt loop holder: Thread items through belt loops for a hands-free option.

Wastebasket: Use a small waste bin to store your essentials for the day.

Anything but a Backpack Day rules

There are no specific rules for this day. However, there are some general guidelines to follow for a successful theme day:

The most important rule is to avoid backpacks at all costs. After all, that is the day’s central theme.

Avoid anything offensive or illegal. Although it should be fun, you should remain sensitive to those around you.

Keep school regulations in mind. Schools still have rules, so avoid anything that will get you in trouble.

Have fun and be yourself. Pick something that expresses your individuality and have fun with it.

Beyond the surface-level fun, Anything but a Backpack Day holds a more profound significance. It reminds us that learning is not confined to the pages of textbooks or the four walls of a classroom.

