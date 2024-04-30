A Nigerian girl did so well in her 2024 JAMB UTME as she scored 318 marks which would enable her to gain admission

The JAMB UTME result was released on Monday, April 29, and candidates have started checking their scores using the SMS method

The girl, Umeadi Onyinye, scored 80 in use of English, 82 in physics, 77 in biology, and 79 in chemistry

A Nigerian girl has checked her UTME scores after JAMB released the results on April 29.

The girl, Umeadi Onyinye, passed her JAMB UTME excellently, as she scored 318 in aggregate.

The girl scored 318 in JAMB. Photo credit: Getty Images/Willie B. Thomas and JAMB. Girl's image used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Onyinye's elder brother, Ogoo Umeadi, shared the JAMB scores on Facebook, noting how proud he was.

The result shows that Onyinye is a science student as she wrote physics, biology, chemistry and use of English in her JAMB.

Nigerian girl who scored 318 in her JAMB

She did very well in physics, where she scored the highest mark of 82, followed by English, where she scored 80.

Onyinye also did well in other JAMB subjects, such as biology, where she got 77, and chemistry, where she got 79.

76% of the candidates scored less than 200

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) revealed that many did not score up to 200 marks.

The examination body said over 1.9 million people took the UTME examination in 2024, and 76% of the candidates scored less than 200.

It also noted that 77,070 scored 250 and above, and 439,974 scored 200 in the nationwide examination.

Checking your JAMB result with a phone

JAMB has provided a simple method to use so candidates can quickly know their UTME scores.

Your results will be sent to your phone if you send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number used to register for the examination during the registration period.

Student scores 271 in JAMB

Meanwhile, a student proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

Source: Legit.ng