In a heartwarming moment, a young Nigerian lady danced joyfully to express her happiness after buying a bike

To mark her achievement, she playfully poured drinks on the bike and rode her prized possession around the compound, striking poses with it

Her spirited celebration resonated with viewers, making it a trending topic on social media platform, TikTok

A young Nigerian lady celebrated her recent bike purchase. She danced exuberantly, capturing the moment in a TikTok video.

As a unique way of commemorating her achievement, she playfully poured drinks on the bike.

The Nigerian lady buys a bike and drives it around the compound. Photo credit: @kimmybaby00

Source: TikTok

Bike lady's spirited dance goes viral

The lady then spun her new wheels around the compound, striking poses alongside her prized possession.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 8000 likes and several comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blessed Lucky:

“E no go pass Nnewi girl.”

WholesaleinLagos wrote:

“Congratulations sis Nnewi to the world.”

ZionGallantMan:

“Na private jet go be Next dear.”

Uzor572:

“How much is this bike now.”

User26738656154256:

“Congratulations more bigger ones is on the way coming.”

Blessing:

“I have been saving money for 2 months, for going to now to buy mine, school but E never reach, congratulations dear i tap from your blessing.”

Ifee:

“God wey bring this one go bring big car...congratulations!”

Chi Dera:

“Congratulations dear where are you from.”

